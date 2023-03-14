Wolverines take fourth at state bowling championships

SYRACUSE — Every high school bowler wants to make it to states.
Some work hard enough to actually get there.
Waverly’s boys bowling team was one such squad. The Wolverines won their division of the IAC and the Section IV Class C title before placing fourth at the state championships on Sunday.
“I’m proud of them,” Waverly coach Derek Bowman said. “The seniors, really, they work hard and some of them have been six-year starters, so it’s kind of cool to let them go out that way. I wish it was a little bit higher, but they’ll go on to do good things.”
Even though Waverly won its class championship, the Wolverines didn’t have the best Division II score on the day. As it turns out, three Class D teams shot better scores that day at Vestal. Since the teams that make it to the state qualifier are the top two teams in each class and any other teams that won their league’s divisional title only two of those Class D teams transferred to the qualifier.
That left Waverly in third. The Wolverines closed their gap at the state qualifier and won the event.
Waverly’s script at states began in similar fashion. The Wolverines fell behind early and were at least keeping pace with the leaders.
West Seneca East from Section VI threw a stunning 1,112 to open the tournament. Cohoes from Section II was next with a 1,049 and Seaford was third with a 999. Waverly was sitting fourth with a 944 and Camden fifth with an 898.
Over the next two games — in Waverly’s case a combined 2,026 — the Wolverines gained 28 pins on WSE and 13 pins on Cohoes, passed Seaford (1,871 in those two games) and pulled away from Camden.
In the afternoon, West Seneca East and Cohoes caught fire and pulled away.
Waverly was able to stay in touch with second-place Cohoes.
Section V champion Marcus Whitman, sixth through three games, was also making its move.
“The first four I thought we did pretty well,” said Bowman. “We struggled in the first game, which put us a little behind. We settled down after game 1 and 2, 3 and 4 were pretty good.”
Then Waverly faltered, struggling to an 870 followed by a 902.
“We struggled with the transition a little bit and then once we kind of just settled down, it was all right for us, and that’s through games two and three,” said Bowman. “We were better in the transition than the other teams and that’s what put us in the position in the spot we were in. And then in game five, after we sat over the afternoon, we struggled, and then once we started struggling mentally it kicked in and that’s when I think we fell apart.”
West Seneca East stayed strong to win the title with a total of 6,329 with Cohoes (6,146) second. Marcus Whitman had the third-best score of the afternoon to ascend to third with a total pinfall of 5,903 and, with a total of 5,762, Waverly finished fourth.
Section VII champ Peru totaled 5,727 for fifth, followed by Seaford (5,573), Hendrick Hudson from Section I with a 5,351 and, with a total of 5,226, Section IX’s Saugerties.
Bowman noted that his team had a tough draw for the morning session.
“I think 35, 36 (Waverly’s first pair) was an extremely tough pair,” Bowman said. “Just even noticing Seaford’s score there (167 pins lower), that was tough, and then some of the ways they threw a couple of them through urethane, that affects everything. We’re all bowling on the same thing, so it’s just a mental grind and pushing through it and trying to figure that out.”
Zach Vanderpool led Waverly’s efforts with a total pinfall of 1,268 (211.33 per game), tied for the the 10th best on the day. His efforts included games of 216, 214, 237, 225, 152 and 224.
Vanderpool is the only member of the team to have state championship experience after going on his own last season, and felt that gave him an advantage.
“I think it makes a huge difference because you’ve already got the experience and already know what to expect,” Vanderpool said.
Vanderpool also added that it was better going with his team.
“I bowled well,” Vanderpool stated. “I definitely bowled better than I did last year when I was here. It’s more fun with the team, with all your friends and being together for the weekend.”
Derek Johnson was 18th on the day, totaling 1,149 (191.50 per game) with game scores of 209, 233, 156, 191, 169 and 191; Ashton Pritchard was 25th, rolling 173, 174, 219, 234, 166 and 142 for a total of 1,099 (183.17); and Trent Sindoni had a 183, 159, 252 morning session followed by a 159, 171 and 153 in the afternoon for a 1,068 total (178).
Also for the Wolverines, Tristan Campbell had a 554 in the morning on games of 163, 223 and 168 and Mike Cole bowled in that spot in the afternoon, rolling games of 220, 212 and 192.
