Tioga's Welch signs with St. John Fisher

TIOGA– A key piece of Tioga’s winning tradition in the sport of wrestling over the last six years has decided where he will go to college to continue his academic career, and of course his time on the mat.
That of course is none other than Mason Welch. The Tioga senior has been a part of more championships than most wrestlers will be a part of in a lifetime and he’ll look to continue that winning success at St. John Fisher College.
“When Mason got into the program, we hadn’t won a sectional championship in six years, and since he’s been here, we’ve won five sectional titles and four state titles, even without a year of championships,” said Tioga wrestling coach Kris Harrington.
“Some coaches don’t even accumulate that many accolades in their career so that speaks to how integral Mason has been in our program with our winning pedigree, and I think that is going to translate well when he gets to college.”
Welch also believes being in such a good high school program will help him when he gets to Rochester, but understands that it is a fresh slate and he’ll have to climb his way to the top with work.
“Once you go through that transition, the past winning doesn’t really matter anymore, but I think it’ll be just something for me to have,” said Welch. “I’ll have to try to repeat the same success, but with Fisher.”
When Welch arrives on campus in August, he will be enrolled in the school’s nursing program, which is a prominent one among colleges in New York State.
That along with the connection with the Cardinal coaches was the recipe for success for him when finding a school not too far away from home.
“Between their nursing program and their coach, I decided it would be a great pick for me,’’ Welch said. “It’s really where I thought I would excel the most while having a good future after school.”
From a wrestling standpoint, Welch realizes that there is a lot of room for improvement. He also knows that at St. John Fisher, it will mostly be a new team, so he is excited to try and step up and be a leader from day one — something he has always done as a Tiger.
“I’ll think I will fit in as a lightweight but hopefully try and step up and be a leader there since we’ll be a new team also,” added the two-time New York state qualifier. “I think I just really need to work on being on my feet and being consistent in that aspect.”
Welch will begin his college career for the Cardinals next winter, while having just over a month left as a Tioga student.
