Athens survives late push from Wellsboro, wins 3-2 By The Times Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Athens’ Kaitlyn Sutton snags the ball from Wellsboro’s Kallie Baltzley on Thursday during the Lady Wildcats victory. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens’ Kaitlyn Sutton battles with Wellsboro’s Emily Richardson during the Lady Wildcats win on Thursday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats girls soccer team survived a late scare from Wellsboro on Thursday and escaped with a 3-2 victory.The Lady Wildcats bursted out to an early lead — with Ally Thoman notching two quick goals in the first 11 minutes of play to go up 2-0.Addy Wheeler and Kaitlyn Sutton would be credited on the assists for the scores and Athens would find themselves in complete control early.They would add one more goal before the half — this time from Wheeler on an assist from Thoman with just over 12 minutes remaining.They would hold on to a 3-0 advantage at the break with the Lady Wildcats controlling the field and possession for a majority of the contest.But in the second half the Wellsboro team would start to mount a comeback.Sara Seeling scored a goal in the first five minutes of the second half to narrow the gap to 3-1 and with less than 10 minutes left she netted a second to cut the lead to just one goal.Athens would lock things down in the final nine minutes of play and escape with the win by a score of 3-2 and push their overall record to 8-8-1 and 8-2-1 in league play.Athens held the advantage in shots on goal 10-4 and on corners 6-1.Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow recorded three saves while Annie Gehman recorded seven for Wellsboro.The Lady Wildcats regular season finale will be against Troy on Saturday with a time to be determined. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Two arrested after South Waverly search warrant Familiar newspaperman receives ‘honor of a lifetime’ NEB board meets new acting superintendent, high school principal Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Valley Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls Top Homes WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.