Pa. fishing license, boating fees poised to increase

Pennsylvania anglers and boaters could see increased license fees under a proposal given preliminary approval by the state’s Fish and Boat Commission earlier this month.
Some of the most common licenses would see a $2.50 increase – the first hike since 2005. Resident annual fishing licenses would go from the current $21 to $23.50; the trout permit from $8 to $10.50; combination trout/Lake Erie permit from $14 to $16.50; one-day tourist license from $25 to $27.50; and three-day tourist from $25 to $27.50.
Senior resident lifetime fishing licenses would go from $50 to $75.
Non-resident annual fishing licenses would jump by $4, to $55; senior resident annual licenses from $10 to $11.25; and one-day resident licenses from $10 to $11.25.
Fish and Boat Commission officials said the hike would generate an additional $2.5 million to fund “and will help sustain the Fish Fund through fiscal year 2022-23.”
The commission, which could give final approval to the package at a future meeting which has not yet been scheduled, in 2020 gained temporary authority to set its own fees. That authority, known as Act 56, expires in July 2025. A public hearing will be held ahead of any final approval.
“While the price of a fishing license has remained the same for the past 17 years, operational expenses have continued to go up and it is time to bring our fees in line with our business needs,” commission president Richard Kauffman said.
Boating-related fees, which haven’t been increased since the 1980s and 1990s, would see larger increases. A certificate of title would go from $15 to $58; duplicate title, $15 to $58; transfer of a multi-year boat registration, $5 to $10; operator license for passenger-carrying boats, $5 to $50; and commercial fishing license, from $80 to $100.
Those increases are projected to bring in an additional $30,000 annually for the Fish Fund and $1.5 million to the Boat Fund to support those related programs.
If the fee increases are given final approval, they must be shared with the state House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.
Commission officials said the increased revenue would be used for “strategic and timely fisheries management ” improvements and maintenance at state fish hatcheries, hazardous dams, and boat launch access areas and ramps; aquatic resource field and classroom education; angler information programs; and conservation law enforcement.
“Without additional or new revenues in the Fish Fund, and as forecasted expenditures begin to further outpace existing revenues, the commission may need to reduce program benefits to anglers,” read an agenda document at the commission meeting.
———
A pair of Bradford County sportsmen were celebrating their luck in Maine’s 2022 moose lottery earlier this month, drawing coveted tags to participate in the state’s moose hunt this fall. Doyle Buchanan of Canton was drawn for a bull tag, while Brad Delamater of Wyalusing will be hunting on a cow moose tag this October.
———
Jerry Devine of Le Raysville completed a Keystone State “Grand Slam” of sorts last month when bagged a fine longbeard on May 2 while hunting in Pike Township. It capped a magical hunting season in which he harvested a black bear, cow elk, whitetail buck and spring gobbler. Devine’s Grand Slam began on Nov 3 when, after drawing a coveted tag in Pennsylvania’s elk lottery, he downed a 449-pound cow elk while hunting in Cameron County. On Nov. 28, he filled his bear tag with a 218-pounder taken in Bradford County’s Standing Stone Township, and on Dec. 1 connected on a one-antlered four-point buck, also in Standing Stone Township.
———
Carantouan Greenway, in conjunction with New York State’s Free Fishing Weekend, will hold a youth fishing derby on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at its Wildwood Reserve property. The derby is open to anglers ages 5 to 11; registration will take place at the dam and there will be random drawings for registered participants every hour from 9-noon. Carantouan Greenway board member Dakota Relyea will be the event’s major facilitator, assisted by Sue Williams. Directions to the Wildwood Reserve can be found at the organization’s website (carantouangreenway.org). For further information call (607) 565-2636.
