Waverly bounces back with win over ND

Waverly’s Davis Croft sends a transition pass up the court to Tyler Talada during Tuesday’s game against Notre Dame.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team bounced back from its loss to Troy with a 67-39 win over Elmira-Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Waverly led 18-8 after the first quarter and took a 35-18 lead into halftime.

“Once we got going, I thought we played very well,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “It was a complete game.

The Wolverines outscored Notre Dame 32-21 in the second half.

Joey Tomasso scored a game-high 17 points for Waverly, and also led the Wolverines with four steals and three assists.

Liam Traub added 15 points and Brady Blauvelt had 12.

“It was nice to get a couple extra guys in double-digits where we were lacking against Troy,” Judson said.

Traub, Blauvelt and Davis Croft all pulled down six rebounds to share the team lead.

Notre Dame was led by Steven Gough with 12 points and Malakai Owens had 11.

Waverly is scheduled to face Watkins Glen on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, though the game may be impacted by snow in the area.

