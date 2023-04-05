SAYRE — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Sayre had an opportunity to walk the game off.
Dawson Butts didn’t let that happen.
Butts worked out of the jam — ending the game on a called strike three — as Towanda outlasted the Redskins’ late rally to complete a 5-2 win at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
“Dawson dug deep and made a great pitch with a full count, super proud of him,” Towanda coach Karl Raffin said. “I liked the fire he had after he ended the game, I liked the way he was intense. He’s a sophomore, he hasn’t been in that situation yet so the fact that he was able to come in and put out the fire two innings like that, gives us a lot of confidence in him moving forward.”
Towanda grabbed the lead in the top of the second when Jack Tavani crossed home plate thanks to an error by the Sayre defense. The bleeding halted from there as Sayre’s Will Crossett struck out Rylee Sluyter for the third out.
Tavani, who also started the day on the mound for the Black Knights, maintained their lead in the bottom of the third. He forced three quick outs while allowing just one hit in the bottom of the second inning.
Jack Wheaton, hitting out of the leadoff spot for the Black Knights, shouldered most of the offensive load for Towanda, collecting four hits in the game. Wheaton singled to begin the third inning and after stealing second minutes later, came around to score, jumping the lead to 2-0.
“I love what (Wheaton) is doing because he’s our leadoff. He’s getting on base and he’s setting the table,” Raffin said. “We left a lot of runners in scoring position today, which we have to get better at, but we will.”
Sayre got one back in its half when Zack Garrity got on base and went all the way around, trimming the deficit back to a run as Jackson Hubbard collected the RBI.
A two-out rally in the fourth led to another insurance run for the Black Knights, when Giovanni Assante earned a walk in a bases loaded situation. Sluyter advanced home, bumping the advantage to 3-1.
The two teams again went scoreless in the fifth, before Sayre once again put the pressure on in the sixth. Following three straight singles, Butts took the mound in relief of Tavani, and walked the first batter he faced, trimming his team’s lead to 3-2.
Butts rebounded from there, nabbing two straight strikeouts and wrapping up the inning by forcing Karter Green to ground out to second base.
In the final inning, Towanda added two more runs, via Tavani and Wheaton. Tavani, in scoring position, stole home plate when a pitch slipped past the Sayre catcher and went rolling towards the backstop. Sluyter got on base again, this time being walked, before Wheaton doubled to send him home and make the lead three.
Down to their final three outs, the Redskins had one last gasp. Crossett was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and Aiden Ennis singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Minutes later, Butts walked Tieryn Walmsley to load the bases with two outs.
Garrity stepped up to the plate in a huge spot, and was almost given first base for free. Butts’ first three pitches were balls, as the tension began to build. He rebounded, registering back-to-back strikes, running the count to full. Garrity fouled one off on the next pitch, before Butts delivered the payoff pitch for the win.
Aside from Wheaton’s four hits, Assante, Teagan Irish and Talen Irish also collected hits in the win. Tavani finished his day on the mound with six strikeouts, while Butts collected three total in relief. The Black Knights will host Wyalusing on Thursday.
“We’ve just been preaching that we’re going to put the league on notice at some point, and the loss yesterday hurt a little bit, but the nice thing about today was we didn’t have any time to think about it,” Raffin said. “We just had to jump back out on the field today and play baseball again, and I think that was the best thing that could happen for us.”
For Sayre, Ennis recorded three hits, while Nick Pellicano connected on two and Garrity and Walmsley added one apiece. Crossett struck out six in five innings for the Redskins.
Sayre will host Williamson on April 11.
