TIOGA — The host Tigers stayed with Newfield — ranked 13th in the state in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll — for a half before a rough third quarter led to a 61-38 Newfield win.
Tioga led 11-10 with three minutes to go in the first quarter. Newfield scored the next 10 as the Tigers’ shots wouldn’t fall.
Down 23-15 mid way through the second, the Tigers began to claw their way back.
Better work on the glass — where the Trojans dominated in the first quarter — allowed Tioga to close its gap. Bit by bit Tioga edged closer and trailed by just two, 25-23, at the half.
But in the third, Tioga’s shots stopped falling. The Tigers managed two points on a technical foul and a three-pointer, but that was it for the period.
Newfield wasn’t exactly on fire either, but the Trojans, led by big Garrett Porter, began to reassert their presence under the glass and that made the difference.
His team up by 12 heading into the fourth quarter, Jalen Hardison heated up and dropped in 12 of his game-high 23 points. Austin Jenney kept the Tigers at bay with eight first-quarter points and finished with 10. Brody Jackson, Hezekiah McCoy and Porter ended up with six each for the Trojans (12-1,14-2).
Evan Sickler kept the Tigers close throughout, finishing up with a seven-point fourth quarter in a 19-point night. Josh Reis, silent in the first quarter, ended the night with 11 including nine from the charity stripe. Gavin Fisher had six points, all in the first half, and Casey Stoughton added five points for Tioga (7-6, 9-8).
Tioga will visit Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. today.
Spencer-Van Etten 71, Odessa-Montour 46
SPENCER — S-VE had no trouble with winless O-M Tuesday. The Panthers pounced early to take a 27-12 lead after a quarter. O-M stayed with its host in the second, but a 25-11 third quarter made it a 61-35 game heading into the fourth.
Jayden Grube was the early spark for the Panthers, netting all 13 of his points in the first period.
Marcus Brock did most of his damage in the third, dropping 14 of his game-high 21 points in the period.
Tyler Doster dominated inside for S-VE (6-8, 7-10), adding 11 rebounds and four blocks to his 13 points; Aidan Swayze had eight points and three steals; Brock finished with seven boards and three steals; Grube had three steals; and Tim Jewell handed out four assists.
Arden Heichel had 11 points for O-M (0-13, 0-16), with Cayden Confer adding 10 points and Dan Lewis chipping in eight.
The Panthers have a week off before paying a 7:30 p.m. visit to Tioga.
