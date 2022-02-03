ATHENS — An NFL game between teams that are nearly even talent-wise that goes to overtime usually ends with the team that wins the overtime coin toss winning the game. Of the 12 overtime games in the 2021-2022 season, 10 were won by the team that won the coin toss.
That says two things. First, it says that the team that loses the coin toss can win. Second, though, it says that winning a game after losing the flip is both hard and rare.
Sometimes wrestling is a lot like that. In a match between two evenly-matched teams, winning the pre-match flip and controlling the matchups can give a team a huge advantage.
In Wednesday night’s District IV Duals match at Athens, South Williamsport won the flip and took the match by a 39-28 count.
“It’s unfortunate we have the kind of team we have when we have to control matchups,” said Athens Head Coach Shawn Bradley.
In this case, the Mounties had the matchup they wanted. One of the most difficult came at the 113-120 juncture late in the match. Athens had Gavin Bradley ready to go, but had to make the call whether to send him out at 113 or not. If Coach Bradley had held Gavin Bradley back, South would have happily taken the forfeit win there. Gavin Bradley went out at 113, but rather than send out a wrestler there, South gave up six points there knowing it would send out a wrestler to take a forfeit win at 120.
If Gavin and South’s Kayvan Shams had hooked up — the matchup Coach Bradley would have set if he had the choice — it may have been a 12-point swing and possibly a 34-33 Athens win.
That’s how just one matchup can affect the outcome of a match.
The Wildcats did have a couple of chances that could have turned the tide.
One came right in the first bout of the night at 132. Kaden Setzer had South’s Bobby Gardner right where he wanted him — on his back — twice in the second period.
After a scoreless first period. Gardner elected to start the second period down. Setzer used a high crotch to pick Gardner up twice and put him on his back. Down 5-0, Gardner used an escape and takedown to get within 5-3 with a period to go.
Setzer started the third period down, but Gardner gave up the point and let Setzer get to neutral. By now, Gardner had the upper hand. He was able to take Setzer down three times in the third to post a dramatic 9-8 win.
“To their credit, Bobby (Gardner, normally at 126) moved up,” said the Athens coach. “Bobby’s tough as heck. He gutted it out. Kaden had that match and should have won it.”
That set the tone.
Athens forfeited to Sam Persun at 138 for a 9-0 South lead.
Jake Courtney got those six points back for Athens against Gabe Harvey at 145. Courtney elected to start the second period in the down position after another scoreless first. Harvey let Courtney up, but Courtney got in on a double-leg takedown, let Harvey up and used a single-leg to take a 5-1 lead through two.
Harvey elected to start neutral to start the third, but Courtney went double-leg, then cradle, then pin with 48 seconds left.
At 152, Athens’ Lucas Forbes had a 4-1 lead on Landyn Gephart in the second, but Gephart tied the bout heading into the third.
Forbes elected to start the third on the bottom. When he tried to roll out of it late in the period, Gephart was able to trap Forbes on his back and nail down a 7-4 win.
The bout at 160 was Athens’ high water mark.
Athens’ Karter Rude took on Garrett Cooley and attacked from the whistle. It took him just 37 seconds to use a single-leg takedown and cradle to get a pin that tied the match at 12-12.
At 172, Athens’ Cameron Whitmarsh worked for a double-leg takedown and a single-leg, but South’s Jonah White was able to fight three of those off. In the second period, Whitmarsh attempted a fireman’s carry takedown, but it was White who got the takedown and two back points. Whitmarsh was able to get an escape in the third, but White came away with the 4-1 win.
The bout at 189 lasted 42 seconds as the Mounties’ Landon Lorson was able to take Colin Rosh to the mat, hook up a spladle and win by pin.
South’s Ryan Casella used a throw to send Athens Caleb Nason to his back at 215 and get the pin.
Josh Nittinger accepted a forfeit for Athens at 285, but the Wildcats’ backs were against the wall with South up 27-18 and four matches left.
At 106, Kaden Shay put South up 33-18 with a pin of Keaton Sinsabaugh.
That effectively ended the match, as Gavin Bradley accepted the forfeit for Athens at 113 and Shams accepted one for South at 120.
Again, had Athens had the choice at 113 the match could have had a different outcome
With the match decided, Athens’ Mason Vanderpool went after South’s Jackson Swinehart from the whistle, posting a takedown and two sets of back points in the first two minutes for a 7-0 lead. He added a three-point nearfall in the second and rolled to a 14-2 major decision to set the final margin.
“If you want to win postseason dual matches and postseason matches you have to win those kind of matches,” said Coach Bradley of the matches that were competitive. “We had 2-3 kids — you have to have guts in the third period and close it out and win a match and they didn’t.”
Athens will now get ready for the North Section Tournament, which Athens will host on Feb. 19.
