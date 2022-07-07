Young anglers headed to national event

Beckett Kraft and his brother Sullivan do a lot of fishing together, but not the typical worm-dunking stuff you might thing kids of ages 12 and 11 would undertake. The duo, formerly of Athens and now residing in Horseheads, are tournament bass anglers and later this month will be taking their skills to the national stage at the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championship, set for July 29-30 on Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake in western Tennessee.
The boys earned a spot in the coveted national tourney by qualifying through a series of four tournaments conducted by the N.Y. B.A.S.S. Nation Junior Team Trail, finishing tied in total points, only to lose out on the top spot by virtue of a total-weight tiebreaker over the four events.
Along the way the tandem finished 7th on Otisco Lake, second and first on a pair of same-day events held on Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario, and closed out the season and earning the ticket to nationals by winning a tournament on Cazenovia Lake.
“We had a terrible first tournament; we weighed only three pounds,” Sullivan says. “We got smoked.”
Things got better after that, however. Much better. Guided by their boat captain Gary Day of Sandy Pond, N.Y., a seasoned tournament angler himself, the boys rebounded and were in the mix for the top spot the remainder of the season.
“We had two tournaments in one day on Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario because the national tournament was coming up sooner than they (N.Y. B.A.S.S. Nation officials) thought,” Beckett recalled. “That’s when we finished second and first, with 14 pounds and then 17 (on five fish) – all smallmouths.”
“We took a run to Fair Haven – in bad weather – for our fish,” said Sullivan. “And we caught them all using baitcasters.”
The win on Cazenovia Lake, courtesy of five largemouths totaling 15.33 pounds, secured one of the two qualifying spots for nationals. “Last year, our highest finish in three tournaments was a third place on Onondaga Lake,” Beckett said. “When we won the last tournament at Cazenovia we thought it would take 20 pounds. The tournament director called two boats at mid-morning and they had four-pounders. But when we got to the weigh-in the rest of their five fish were about 12 inches. We had all solid fish.”
The sons of Sayre chiropractor John Kraft and Bridget Halton Kraft have their own bass boat, a 2003 Skeeter model purchased for them by their grandfather Chuck Halton of Sayre. “It was our boat captain’s old boat,” Beckett said.
Leading up the national tourney, the pair are doing some research on Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake, a much smaller water than what they’re used to competing on. “There are some big bass in there,” Sullivan said. “We’ll try to find rocks, trees, and other structure. They’ll be in their summer pattern.”
Beckett says the big event “will be tough but fun. The winners last year had seven-pound largemouths. If you’re gonna win you’re gonna need to find those big ones.”
Sullivan says his goal “is to finish at least top 5.” Beckett is just looking forward to the ceremonial weigh-in on the big stage.
Their regular boat captain, Day, is making the trip with the boys and they’ll do some pre-fishing ahead of the tourney, which offers scholarship money to the winners.
“I think people will be amazed, not only by the knowledge these young anglers have of the sport, but by the size of the fish they bring to the scales,” said B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager Glenn Cale. “What they know and how their perform at such a young age really shows how the sport of competitive bass fishing is evolving – and gives us a good idea of the kind of competition we’ll see at the higher ranks in the future.”
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com
