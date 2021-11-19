Tioga opens state playoffs tonight against Dolgeville

VESTAL— The New York State high school football playoffs are back for the first time in two years, and to no one’s surprise, the Tioga Tigers are in another position for a deep state title run.
The Tigers are fresh off a 48-20 sectional title game win over rival Newark Valley. That win gave the program its ninth sectional championship in 10 years.
After that game the winners of Section IV take on the Section III champs, and in that round, Tigers Head Coach Nick Aiello is a perfect 8-0.
“I know we’ve done well at the regional level in the past, but you just can’t take anyone lightly in the state playoffs,” noted Aiello. “Dolgeville is coming in undefeated and there is a reason for that. From what I hear they’re pretty big, so we’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to come out ready to play.”
The best Class D school in Central New York this season has proven to be the Dolgeville Blue Devils. A 10-0 squad that will come into the central regional matchup ranked 5th in New York State, compared to Tioga’s top ranking.
The two teams have played each other twice in this round in the last decade, both decisions going to Tioga.
The most recent meeting between the two came in 2017, when the Tigers won by a score of 46-16. They also defeated the Blue Devils 46-22 in 2014.
“When playing Dolgeville, it’s a lot like looking in the mirror,” Aiello said. “They’re a school that prides themselves on a lot of the same things we do. They like playing a hard-nosed style of football and take a lot of pride in the way they play defense. It seems like they have a lot of the same type of kids that we do and approach the game the same, as well.”
In this year’s edition of the regional matchup, the Blue Devils bring in two players that average 95 yards rushing per game or more. Two names to look out for at the running back position will be Connor Morse and Jared Blinski.
Morse comes in with 855 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season while, Blinski enters the game as the leading rusher in Class D Section III with 1,182 yards in nine games played. That averages out to 131 rushing yards per game, and he also averages nearly 10 yards per carry. Blinkski has scored 15 rushing touchdowns this season.
“He looks hard to tackle, so you’re not bringing him down with an arm tackle,” said Aiello. “He runs with no fear so It’s going to take a lot of hats to the ball to bring him down and he’s not the only one. They have a slew of backs that they work in and they move them around a lot so we know what we’re in for. It’s going to be a smash-mouth hard hitting game, so not allowing yards after contact will be big.”
Dolgeville’s quarterback, Gregory Gonyea Jr., also poses a threat to the Tioga defense. Gonyea is the definition of a dual threat quarterback with his selective running. He’s gone for 567 yards on the ground through nine games, while averaging 12 yards per carry. Over 150 of those yards came in the sectional championship game last week against previously unbeaten Adirondack in a 20-6 win in the Carrier Dome.
Like most Class D teams, Dolgeville typically doesn’t force the ball through the air that much. Gonyea comes into this game with 440 passing yards on the season, completing 19 passes on 44 attempts. 204 of those yards have gone to Kamryn Comstock, the team’s leading receiver.
Gonyea will look to pull the ball out and take it himself in the option offense, which is something Aiello has seen a lot on film.
“Their quarterback seems to be their big play guy,” added Aiello. “We can’t let him loose on the perimeter especially in the option game. Overall on offense they have a lot of pieces to the puzzle, so we’ll definitely have to execute the game plan, but more importantly fly to the ball.”
The Blue Devils also have their share of play-makers on the defensive side of the ball.
Cameron Dager leads the team this season in tackles with 74 in nine games. Second on the team is Mike Blaskey with 69 wrap-ups. Blinski, the running back on the offensive end, has 57 coming into this game.
“Their defensive line is very good,” Aiello said of the group up front. “They’re aggressive, physical kids and they do a good job of causing a lot of havoc. Our number one concern will be getting it done in trenches, especially with us being a little undersized. I think they know that’s their strength coming in.”
With Dolgeville’s size up front and the explosive players in the backfield, it could be a closer Class D central regional game than we are accustomed to seeing. They come in averaging 40 points per game and usually get out to a fast start.
If Tioga can skip having a slow start like it has in playoff games in the past, then the Tigers could put this one away in the second half with the ground game.
The state quarterfinal matchup will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Vestal High School. The winner will play the winner of Randolph and Oakfield-Alabama-Elba from the western regional in the state semifinals. Those teams are ranked second and third, respectively, in the state rankings. Tioga has won in the state semifinals just once.
