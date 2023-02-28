ALBANY — Waverly had three wrestlers still competing in the NYSPHSAA championships Saturday morning. Heavyweight Kam Hills led the trio, finishing in seventh place.
Senior Connor Stotler’s gritty postseason run ended in the first round of Saturday’s consolations. Shoreham-Wading River’s Joe Steimel proved too much for Stotler, running up a 16-2 score.
Waverly’s head coach, Devon Witman shared pride in his senior’s performance and career.
“Connor’s had a tremendous career. He’s always been a guy in the room I can depend on, a guy in a dual meet I can depend on. He got his 100th win here. I am so proud of him coming back from injury,” Witman said.
Waverly eighth grader Matthias Welles’ impressive state tournament debut ended in the first round of Saturday’s wrestle backs as well. Malachi Smith of Byron Bergen controlled the bout from their feet and rolled to an 11-4 victory.
Witman explained the significance of Welles’ accomplishment.
“Being an eighth grader, being in this arena, being on this stage, I can only imagine how eye-opening and frightening it could be. He really handled himself. He wrestled three really tough matches.”
Kam Hills rallied for a seventh place medal. Hills is both a big 285-pound wrestler and an athletic 285-pound wrestler. He used both to finish in seventh place.
Hills realizes his unique combination of skills and explained his take.
“A lot of kids at 285, aren’t very fast. Once you get to the state level, they are a little bit smaller. At my size, I can wrestle like a 215, but I am at 280 pounds,” Hills said.
Hills handled business quickly in his opening bout of the day, pinning Randolph’s Ryan Carpenter in 33 seconds.
The Waverly sophomore got lat-dropped and pinned in his next bout. The loss dropped him into a precarious bout for seventh place against Wilson’s Hamza Merrick.
Merrick had become a crowd favorite. The unassuming, baby-faced Merrick earned the crowd’s attention by lat-dropping opponents for falls throughout the tournament.
Hills and his coaches noticed Merrick as well. Hills shared his preparation.
“I watched him throughout the day. Coach AJ (Aronstam) and Coach Witman told me to stay in good position and you’ll have a good match,” Hills said.
Merrick dug double unders and set up to throw Hills multiple times in their bout. Each time, the crowd noise increased in anticipation of Merrick launching Hills. However, each time Hills maintained position, slipped out of the throw and got the takedown for himself. Hills cruised to a second period technical fall and the seventh place medal.
Witman eagerly looks forward with increasing expectations.
“Last year we came with two (wrestlers), had one win. This year we are bringing five and had 7-8 wins between the five of them, coming home with a medal. Next year, we’re expecting to grow even on this.”
