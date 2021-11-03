Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Tioga combined to land 12 players on Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls soccer All-Star teams for the 2021 season.
Waverly led the charge with three first-team and three second-team selections.
Waverly’s IAC Large School South first-team All-Stars are sophomore forward Lea VanAllen, sophomore defender Bella Romano and junior midfielder Kennedy Westbrook.
The local player joining the Waverly trio on the first team is SVEC goalie Kara Morse.
Notre Dame junior Shannon Maloney was named the IAC Large School South MVP.
Also on the IAC Large School South first team are Notre Dame senior defender Amanda Simpson and senior forward Rachel Simpson; Crusaders junior defender Ella Chicone and midfielder Leila Vargas; and freshman midfielder Makenna Keough.
Rounding out the first team are Newark Valley junior midfielder Emma Miller and junior defender Hayley Beebe.
Second team selections from Waverly include sophomore midfielder Paige Robinson, freshman goalie Lea Cole and eighth grade defender Claire Clonch.
SVEC senior midfielder Bri Schweiger also made the squad.
Also on the second team from Notre Dame are juniors Ava Mustico, a forward, and defender Isabelle Griffen; eighth grade defender Eleanor Green and seventh grade midfielder Mary Young. Newark Valley’s contributions to the second team All-Stars are senior midfielder Anna-Leona Kalin, senior defender Molly McClosky and junior forward Isabella Shiel.
Turning to the IAC’s Small School South division, Tioga had four players honored with All-Star status.
On the first team are senior midfielder Abby Foley and freshman midfielder Erica Bradley.
Also on the first team are senior Watkins Glen forward Abby Gibson; junior defender Carly Arnold and goalie Lilly Ameigh and freshman forward Skye Honrath; Newfield junior Renee Bickham and freshman midfielder Carmen Esposito; and from Odessa-Montour, MVP Hannah Nolan, a junior forward, senior defender Camille Sgrecci and junior midfielder Tori Brewster.
Local players headlining the IAC Small School South division second team are Tioga senior goalie Gabby Foley and eighth grade midfielder Sophia Haney.
The Odessa-Montour contingent on the second team includes senior defenders Raven Lott and Marissa Marsh; senior forward Eliza Starkweather, junior midfielder Katie Adams, sophomore goalie Keyonna Garrison and freshman defender Kelsey Bates; Newfield’s trio of junior goalie Ashley Pealo; and a pair of eighth graders in midfielder Sierra Lynch and defender Emily Taylor; and Sasha Honrath, a sophomore Watkins Glen defender.
