WILLIAMSPORT — The Road to Hershey continues for wrestlers from District 4 and District 2 at the Northeast Regional Championships on Friday and Saturday.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the state tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey next week.
The Northern Tier League’s lone District 4 champion, Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff, is also the league’s only top seed this weekend at regionals. He will wait for the winner of Milton’s Cale Bastian and Wyoming Area’s Richie Hyzinski in the 215-pound quarterfinals.
Also at 215, Williamson’s Mike Sipps will face Montgomery’s Bradley Leon in the preliminary round.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade, who won districts last week, will be the second seed at 106 pounds. The top seed is Lexi Schechterly of Lake Lehman.
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr is the fourth seed and will face Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski in the quarterfinals. Wade will face the winner of Hanover’s Derek Warman and Line Mountain’s Bradyn Schadel in the quarters.
After his loss in last week’s District 4 finals, Athens senior Gavin Bradley (32-1) got the third seed at 113 pounds. He will face Wyoming’s Garret Pocceschi in the quarterfinals.
Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel (36-2), who beat Bradley in a 5-3 thriller last week, is the top seed and on the opposite side of the bracket.
At 126 pounds, Wyalusing freshman Ayden Hunsinger will face Benton’s Dylan Granahan in the opening round with No. 2 Jackson Maby of Blue Ridge waiting for the winner in the quarters.
Troy senior Seth Seymour will face Benton’s Ethan Kolb in his opening match at 132 pounds. The winner will face Lackawanna Trail’s Ethan Lee, the second seed, in the quarterfinals.
At 138 pounds, Athens junior Jake Courtney is set to take on Benton’s Caden Temple in the first round with No. 2 Anthony Evanitsky of Wyoming Area waiting in the quarters.
Canton’s Hayden Ward gets an opening-round bye and will face No. 4 Kaiden Wagner of Lewisburg in the 145-pound quarterfinals.
Athens’ Karter Rude is the third seed at 152 pounds after his runner-up finish at districts. He will get Honesdale’s Joey Giannetti (third in District 2) in the quarterfinals. Canton’s Bailey Ferguson will face No. 4 Deegan Ross of Lackawanna Trail in the quarters.
Towanda senior Bryant Green is the fourth seed at 160 pounds after finishing second last week. He will face Honesdale’s Bennett Fritz in the quarters.
Also at 160, Sullivan County’s Porter Dawson will face Blue Ridge’s Kaleb Shimer in the first round.
Canton junior Riley Parker gets an opening-round bye and will face No. 4 Tyler Roznaski of Lackawanna Trail in the 172-pound quarterfinals. North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman faces Montoursville’s Josiah Schans in the first round with No. 2 Ben Frederick of Scranton Prep waiting in the quarters.
Athens sophomore Josh Nittinger will face Milton’s Nathan Rauch in the first round at 285 with a trip to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Max Shnipes of Scranton Prep on the line.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano will face No. 4 Bruce Hartman of Berwick in the quarterfinals at heavyweight.
The first round and quarterfinals will be held tonight. Wrestling will begin at 5 p.m. at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome. Action will resume on Saturday with the blood round at 9 a.m. followed by the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Fifth-place bouts will take place at 4:15 p.m. with third-place matches set for 5 p.m. and championship finals around 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.