Canton softball pulls away from Athens Sports Staff May 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens' Emma Renninger hits a single during Thursday's game against Canton. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — The Canton softball team topped Athens 10-3 in an NTL contest on Thursday.The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Ella Coyle scored when Jules Pack reached on an error and Aliyah Butler singled to bring in Pack.Canton tied it up at 2-2 in the third inning when Rylin Graham and Emmi Ward both scored on an error. The Lady Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Alexis Baldwin scored on an error.Canton scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 8-2 lead.Butler doubled and later scored Athens’ final run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Canton tacked on two more in the seventh.Butler tallied a game-high three hits and scored a run. Emma Renninger added two hits for Athens, while Pack had one hit and scored once.Saar led Canton with two hits, while Emmi Ward, Tara Acla, Wesneski, Molly Ward, Baldwin and Graham all had one.Athens will take on North Penn-Liberty on MondayNEB 18, Sayre 0 SAYRE — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin hit a home run and tossed a one-hitter as the Lady Panthers beat Sayre 18-0 on Thursday.NEB plated five runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and three more in the third.Franklin’s home run was an inside-the-park homer in the second inning which scored two runs to put NEB up 7-0.Hannah Berger hit a two-RBI double two batters later to make it 9-0. Alexis Corter hit a double and Mikayla Post tripled to drive in two more runs.Kayleigh Thoman added an RBI double in the third inning.Melanie Shumway finished the game with three hits and an RBI, while Franklin had two hits with two RBI for NEB.Thoman added two hits and one RBI, and Corter had one hit and two RBI.Sayre’s hit came in the second inning off the bat of Abby McGaughey.Franklin fanned eight and walked none in a complete-game effort.Sayre will travel to Cowanesque Valley on Monday and NEB will host Wyalusing on Tuesday. 