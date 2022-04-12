Waverly softball wins thriller over Edison Sports Staff Apr 12, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Offense was not hard to come by in Waverly’s game against Thomas A. Edison on Monday, as the Lady Wolverines came back from down 10 runs to win 14-13.Aubrey Ennis had an RBI groundout to give Waverly a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but TAE quickly went back ahead with a seven-run frame in the bottom of the first.Michaela Lauper hit an RBI double to get a run back for Waverly in the second inning. TAE extended its lead to 10 runs with a five-run fourth inning.Waverly began chipping away at the deficit in the top of the fifth.Ennis hit an RBI single, and Bella Romano stole home to make the score 12-4.Lea VanAllen hit a one-out single to load the bases, and the next three batters walked to cut the TAE lead to five runs.Peyton Shaw then singled to drive in two more runs and Ennis hit her second RBI single of the inning to bring Waverly within two. In the top of the sixth, Natalie Lauper singled in two runs to tie the game.She later scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Wolverines the lead, and Michaela Lauper scored on a groundout by Shaw to add an insurance run.That extra run was valuable, as Edison scored one run in the top of the seventh, but Waverly quickly recovered to secure the final out and the win.Shaw led Waverly with two hits and three RBI, and Natalie Lauper added three more RBI on one hit.Ennis also had two hits and two RBIMichaela Lauper and VanAllen both had two hits, as well.The Lady Wolverines will have a week off before traveling to Watkins Glen on April 19. 