Walsh chooses Walsh

TIOGA CENTER — We don’t often equate toughness with track and field athletes. Perhaps we should, as that is one of the attributes that has allowed Tioga hurdler and pole vaulter Julia Walsh to sign on the dotted line to attend and participate in track for NCAA Division II Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio.
While her coach, Eric Gutierrez saw it coming a few years back, Walsh said she never thought she could be good enough to compete at the collegiate level until last year.
“I didn’t think I was going to run track in college until last year,” said Walsh, adding that she saw the potential.
Gutierrez saw the potential well before she did.
“When I saw her in track and field in seventh grade (I saw the potential),” said Gutierrez. “The wheels are turning when I see kids. I saw her in gymnastics because I used to go down there to help out. I saw her on the track with her hurdle form and and starting to do vault. I knew I was going to pull her up immediately (to varsity) and she’d be way up there in the whole Tioga scheme of things; that she would be that good.”
Gutierrz said that she’s hit every benchmark he’s set for her.
And now she’s looking to work with the next generation.
“I’m in their Physical Therapy program,” said Walsh. “I really wanted to do an exercise science track. They were one of few that I found where I could.”
The perseverance she showed on the track will be needed as the PT track is a seven-year program.
Walsh chose that track because, “I’ve been in PT quite a few times in my life,” she said. “I remember the first time I went I really enjoyed it and ever since then I’ve figured I wanted to do that for the rest of my life.”
That’s where the toughness comes in.
Walsh has excelled through a long-term injury that required treatment.
“She’s tough,” said Gutierrez. “She puts a lot of work in outside of track and in track. I really think it was in ninth grade when she really picked it up and get more into ‘mentally I can drive harder.’ Last year, I saw it again.”
Walsh expects to begin her collegiate career for the Cavaliers of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference by focusing on the 400 hurdles — a very demanding event to say the least — and could be in the 100 hurdles and pole vault as well.
Walsh said that the coach and team seem like a strong family. She said that the coach told her that the five pillars of the program were faith, family, academics, social and then athletics, and that his philosophy matched her own.
Walsh said that her time at Tioga set her up well to make the jump both athletically and academically.
“I’ve been blessed with a great coach who specialized in hurdles and pole vault when he ran track,” said Walsh. “He’s always made it fun.
“Academically, I can’t think of a better school,” said the senior with a 3.8 GPA who could finish off her associates’ degree before leaving high school. “Everyone knows everyone and looking at grades, Tioga’s usually on top.”
Walsh said that even if all of the credits don’t all transfer, it’ll save a lot of time at college.
“I won’t have to do the little smaller electives and can get right into what I’m doing.”
