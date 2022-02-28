Waverly's Vanderpool punches ticket to states

WAVERLY — Waverly standout Zach Vanderpool opened his Section IV postseason with a 798 in the class sectional.
That score carries over to the state qualifier. While he wasn’t going to throw another score like that last weekend, what he did in the first weekend meant that he didn’t need to match it.
“It was a good confidence booster going in,” said Vanderpool of his huge opening series. “I knew I could just throw three good games in the first set (Saturday) and three more in the second.”
Not knowing exactly where he stood with a game to go, Vanderpool struggled for a few frames in the middle of his last game. He then righted the ship, made spares — solid pocket hits weren’t producing strikes — and got it done.
Staying focused can become a challenge at times such as those.
“I just had to calm down and breathe,” he said. “(You) go back, take a drink and calm down.”
Vanderpool totaled 1,273 in six games on Saturday at Valley Bowling Center to take the top Section IV All-star spot for the New York State Bowling Championships on March 11-13 at Strike and Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
As a team, Waverly finished fifth in Division II with 8,592 and Tioga was seventh in the eight-team field with 8,377 pins. Hancock won the team title for Division II with 9,200 pins. The Wildcats were led by Anton Leonard, who topped all bowlers with a 2,101 for nine games.
Players on teams that are going for the team title aren’t eligible foir the All-Star team, so Vanderpool, as the second player overall, leads the All-star list.
Also for Waverly, Dominick Wood shot a 1,685 and Ashton Pritchard added a 1,549. Others having more than one game for Waverly were Trent Sindoni with 1,160; Tristan Campbell with 1,018; Derek Johnson with 999; Carter Hayes with 520.
Tioga was led by Dylan Slater, who was 14th in the individual chase with an 1,820, just 75 pins behind the last member of the All-star team. Brad Webb added a 1,749 and Gage Cain had a 1,664. Others with more than one game for Tioga were Frank Chapman with 1,079; Rocco Fariello with a 1,076; Nick Slater with 1,020.
SVE/Candor didn’t qualify as a team, but Kody Floyd did. He finished up right behind Dylan Slater with a total pin count of 1,817.
Joining Vanderpool are Maine-Endwell’s Braedyn Traffas (2,052); Joe Bell of Johnson City (1,994); Reece Yeomans of Sidney (1,979); Johnson City’s Lucas Card (1,911); and Cole Dalton of Owego (1,904). The alternate with a pin count of 1,895 is Liam Hadfield of Maine-Endwell.
