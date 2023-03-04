Athens' Nittinger advances to regional semifinals By The Times editor Mar 4, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — Athens sent just one wrestler to this weekend’s Northeast Regional Wrestling Championships and needed a strong first day to have a shot at sending him to states next week.Junior Josh Nittinger came through with a big performance on Friday night as he went 2-0 to reach the semifinals at 285 pounds.The Wildcat heavyweight pinned Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in the opening round before picking up a 3-1 win over No. 2 seeded Bruce Hartman of Berwick in the quarters.Nittinger will face Canton’s Mason Nelson in the semifinals this morning.Nelson took down Honesdale’s Matthew Becker by fall in their 285-pound quarterfinal.Also for Canton, Lyle Vermilya (107), Cohen Landis (121), Hudson Ward (152) and Riley Parker (172) will wrestle in the consolation bracket today.The Towanda Black Knights led the way for local as they advanced two wrestlers to this morning’s semifinals at Williamsport High School.Riley Vanderpool earned a 4-2 decision over Lackawanna Trail’s Ethan Lee in the 139-pound quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.Mason Higley rolled to a 15-0 technical fall win over Honesdale’s Joel Landry in their 172-pound quarterfinal to advance.Rylee Sluyter (133), Sawyer Robinson (189) and Audy Vanderpool (285) were knocked off in the quarterfinals and will wrestle on the consolation bracket today.Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick is into the semifinals at 114 pounds after going 2-0 on Friday. He won by fall in his opener before cruising to a 16-6 major over Honesdale's Justin Scanlon in the quarters.CJ Carr (121) and Ayden Hunsinger (152) will compete in the wrestlebacks today.Sullivan County's Colton Wade is heading to this morning's semifinals after picking up a 21-second pin in his 114-pound quarterfinal match against Montgomery's Carden Wagner.Kruz McCusker will represent the Griffins in the consolations at 127 pounds.Troy's Konner Kerr (114) and Mason Woodward (215) will both be in the consolation bracket today. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. 