Wyalusing brothers looking to grab gold at sectionals

WYALUSING — For a lot of wrestlers their first true practice partner is their brother — and their “wrestling room” could be anything from a mat in the basement to the carpet in the living room.
That was the case for Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger and Ayden Hunsinger, who will hope to capture North Section titles together in Athens on Saturday.
“We wrestled on the living room floor all the time and mom would have to come break us up because we’d get into it a little too much,” said Alex, who is a senior for the Rams.
Ayden explained that at one point they had to move all of their bouts to an actual wrestling room.
“After one incident on the living room floor, we moved to the mats to do most of our (wrestling),” said Ayden, who is 28-5 on the year, wrestling at both 152 and 160 pounds.
Both brothers agree that their battles with each other — whether in their house or in the Wyalusing wrestling room have made them better.
“We (wrestle) at the house quite a bit together, wrestle in the wrestling room and it’s someone you can always beat on and know you’re going to get it back in return,” said Ayden, who is a sophomore.
“We’re just super competitive, and when I do get a chance to wrestle him in the (practice) room, we’re always beating the crap out of each other and trying to make each other better,” added Alex, who is currently 19-13 at 189.
The Hunsingers hope their battles will help them do something special this weekend — get on top of the podium at sectionals.
“My goal is to be sectional champ — it’s something I’ve never been able to accomplish and all of my cousins have accomplished. Hopefully my brother this year (will to),” said Alex, who was referring to Wyalusing wrestling greats and his close relatives Colin Edsell, Creighton Edsell, Dylan Otis and Dawson Otis. “It would be pretty awesome being my senior year, my last year here.”
While the Hunsingers are actual brothers, they both talked about the Wyalusing wrestling program being one big family.
“It’s such a great atmosphere. You are surrounded by everyone who has wrestled, has kids who wrestled or people who are in the Hall of Fame. It’s crazy,” said Alex. “We’re together like six times a week (with) optional practices and weight room lifts. We’re with each other a lot and we all work together in the summer. It’s just awesome.”
“It’s a big family,” added Ayden. “You’re always together with at least five or six kids on the team. You always do something with them, we’re just a big family.”
The brothers both placed second a year ago at sectionals, and they believe they are ready to take the next step up the podium after plenty of hard work.
“I’ve definitely improved on my mental attitude towards not being so nervous and my neutral position with my feet — moving faster and taking more shots,” said Ayden on what he worked on after last season.
Ayden, who made it to regionals last year, is hoping to take another step forward during his sophomore postseason.
“I’m definitely looking forward to placing top four at regionals and trying to make it to states this year,” he said.
Alex has a similar mindset. The Wyalusing senior made it to districts a year ago, but he is looking to advance a bit further this time.
“I plan on hopefully making it to regionals this year,” Alex said. “Just make it a step further than I did last year, and if I make it there then obviously my goals will (get) bigger.”
Ayden is looking forward to being back at Athens High for the sectional tournament.
“It’s a big atmosphere. A lot of people there to cheer you on. A lot of people there not to cheer you on. It’s a fun time,” Ayden said.
For Alex, the 2023 North Section Championships will be his last as a Wyalusing Ram — and that fact has not been lost on him.
“It’s going to be emotional to a point. It’s bittersweet knowing you’re so close to the end of your career, and it might be the last time that you’re on the mat. It’s just hard to comprehend,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.