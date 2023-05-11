ODESSA — Four Tioga boys and one Lady Tiger recorded wins at the IAC South Small School Divisional meet on Tuesday at Odessa-Montour.
Valentino Rossi won the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 39-feet, 2-inches. Andrew Earley finished fourth and Jayden Duncanson was seventh in the event.
Earley won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.24 seconds. Ryan Chamberlain finished third.
James Miller took first in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.34. Chamberlain finsihed in fifth place.
Gavin Albrecht won the pole vault competition with a top height of 10-6. Chamberlain took third, Isaiah Fore was fourth and Brennan Sindoni took fifth.
Also for the Tioga boys, Talon Wood was second in the 3,200 in 11:43.27, while Thomas Hurd finished fourth.
Brock Stauder took second in the discus with a toss of 99-4. Kam Joyce placed seventh.
Stauder took third in the shot put with a throw of 34-3, and Austin Babcock was eighth.
Hurd finished third in the long jump at 17-9.5 and Albrecht finished fifth. Hurd was also sixth in the 400.
The team of Casey Herrala, Josh Benjamin-Doyle, Sindoni and Duncanson finished fourth in the 400 relay.
Earley finished fifth and Fore was eighth in the high jump.
On the girls side of things, Abbie Engelbert took home the title in the pole vault. She finished with a top height of 6-feet, 6-inches. Her teammates, Alyson Chamberlain, was second at 6-feet even, and Emma Jaye was fourth at 5-6.
The Tioga team of Mia Hall, Elyse Haney, Ava Smolinsky and Vida Rossi took second in the 400 relay in 54.69 seconds.
Vida Rossi was third in the 100-meter dash in 14.1 seconds, while Hall was fourth, Haney finished sixth and Smolinsky ended up in eighth.
Hall placed third in the long jump at 14-6, while Rossi was fourth and Smolinsky finished in seventh.
Hall would also take third in the high jump, topping out at 4-6. Jaye and Haney tied for fourth at 4-3, and Emily Zwierlein was eighth.
Allie Creller placed third in the discus with a toss of 75-5. She also finished fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 23-1.
Jaye was sixth in the triple jump and Chamberlain finished seventh in the 400.
Emily Sindoni came home in eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Tioga will compete in the South Seneca Invitational on Friday.
S-VE’s Garrison picks up wins
Spencer-Van Etten’s John Garrison picked up a victory on Tuesday at the IAC South Small School meet.
Garrison won the 3,200 meter run in a time of 9:51.26, which was good enough to punch his ticket to the state qualifier. He also won the 1,600 run in 5:00.49.
The S-VE team of Garrison, Anthony Peters, Eddie Rixford and Brian Belanger won the 3,200 relay in 9:44.52.
Rixford also placed third in the 1,600 run in 5:12.28.
On the girls side, S-VE’s Demi Mouillesseaux won the triple jump with a leap of 31-4 3/4.
Olivia Secondo finished second in the 3,000 in 13:29.53, while Kaylee Kastenhuber was the runner-up in the shot put at 23-11, and the Panthers’ relay team of Sofia San Martin, Ashley Ellison, Jackie Brown and Mouillesseaux was second in the 1,600 relay.
