ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team stormed back from a 1-0 set deficit on Saturday to reel off three straight wins, take down the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers 3-1, and move on in the District IV Class AA playoffs.
“I don’t even know where that came from,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said of her team’s comeback. “I think for the good of our team, we’re not even going to talk about that too much. I think the first set just spoke enough that we need to come out and be ready.”
NEB and Athens would battle back and forth for half of the first set, with neither team building a lead of more than two points in the early going, with the score tied at 12 apiece.
Athens would jump out to a 16-13 lead and force an NEB timeout.
Out of the stoppage, Athens would bolster their lead to 20-15 — but NEB would rally back and score five straight, sparked by a big kill from Toni Herb.
Athens would take a timeout to quell the run — but NEB would finish things off 25-21 and go up 1-0.
But in the second set, it was all Lady Wildcats.
“We just really started to focus on, we need to get a pass for serve receive because that has been our momentum killer the whole season,” senior setter Jenny Ryan said. “Once we could get that we just needed to hit the ball down. We were just aggressive and we went after everything. I think honestly it was a good thing that it went so close because it really pushed us to go after everything.”
Athens would lead from wire-to-wire and despite a late push from the Lady Panthers – the Lady Wildcats would draw even with a 25-18 victory.
They would feel the full effect of having home-court advantage — and it helped them to bounce back every time NEB would try and make a run.
“It was so huge,” Ryan said of playing on their home court. “We have never had an advantage like this (in the playoffs). So just being able to play here, I think that’s another thing that really goes into our mindsets. That we have home-court advantage and let’s show our crowd what we are made of.”
In set three the Lady Wildcats would again get out to a hot start, but NEB would show resilience throughout and tied things at 11 midway through the set.
Athens would use a 14-5 run to close things out, pushing ahead 2-1, and putting NEB on the ropes.
The Lady Wildcats came out of the gates in the fourth set, jetting out to a 12-3 advantage before NEB rallied back.
They would rally back late and tie things up at 22 apiece, but Athens scored the final three points unanswered and pick up the 3-1 win to move on to the District IV Class AA Semifinals.
During the contest, Ryan was the true difference-maker for the Lady Wildcats’ offensive attack and set up her hitters perfectly throughout.
“It was huge,” Hanson said of Ryan’s play. “Jenny is a huge leader and the quarterback on this team.”
Ryan notched 21 assists on the night and was pivotal in handling the ball — where she had 101 ball-handling attempts opposed to just four errors in that department.
“I think we did really well,” Ryan said of her team’s attack. “We practice all the time, different plays, and always setting somebody up. Not just trying to throw it over.”
Ryan also added one ace and 10 digs on the night.
The attack was paced by Audrey Clare, who notched a team-high 11 kills and also added two blocks, one ace, and eight digs.
Ella Coyle led the way serving and defensively, as the sophomore libero notched three aces to go with her 16 digs.
Kassie Babock added six kills and 14 digs, Cailin McDaniels recorded three aces, one kill, and three digs, Cassy Friend had one block, and Keaton Wiles notched three kills and a block.
Izzy Davis also added 11 digs.
NEB was paced by a strong outing from Emma Neuber — who recorded nine kills, one ace, and 11 digs.
Gabby Susanji would be the top server during the contest and notched a game-high eight aces to go with her 20 assists and six digs.
Kiarra Delancey also had a solid night with four aces and 26 digs.
Now, Athens has a monumental task on its path to a possible District IV title, and tonight will take on the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties who are undefeated in league play and stand with a record of 17-1 and are 2-0 against Athens this season in two sweeps.
Coach Hanson pointed to their defense as well as a team buy-in as what are the keys to topping one of the most accomplished teams in District IV volleyball over the past decade.
“Everybody has to be on board,” Hanson said. “And it’s like what do we have to lose? That’s the thing.”
Ryan is a player who has seen Liberty on multiple occasions — and knows that they need to come in with the right mindset and be ready to not fold to Liberty just because of their pedigree.
“When we’ve played Liberty in the past, we just get so tense because they’ve won districts for how many years in a row,” Ryan said. “We just need to play our game, because I feel like when we come to play Liberty we are like, ‘Oh we might lose’. We just need to come in with the mindset that we’re going to win. We’re going to put this ball down and show what Athens volleyball really is.”
The game is set for 7 p.m. following the matchup between Wyalusing and Williamson on the other side of the bracket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.