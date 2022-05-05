Athens boys, girls complete track sweep Sports staff DPost Author email May 5, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sara (left) and Emma Bronson run in the 1600 at Tuesday’s meet. Emma set a new school record in the event. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — Athens boys and girls competed against Mansfield and Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, sweeping both the boys and girls competitions.Athens girls totaled 106 points to 33 for Mansfield and 31 for NEB.On the boys’ side of the ledger, Athens finished with 94.67 points to 50.33 for Mansfield and 38 for NEB. Next up for Athens is the NTL Championships on May 13.BoysAthens won the 4x800 relay with the team of Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger and Kyle Anthony taking the win in 8:58.70.Athens’ Levi Kuhns took the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.54Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 dash in 11.64.Anthony took the 1600 with a time of 5:00.91.Kuhns, Kolsen Keathley, Carter Lewis and Wright gave Athens a win in the 4x100 with a time of 46.27.Ronel Ankam topped the field in the 300 hurdles, running a 46.22.Wright made it a sweep of the sprints for Athens by taking the 200 in 23.79.Athens’ Ethan Hicks won the 3200 with a time of 11:11.63.The 4x400 relay went to Athens’ Ankam, Lewis, Thompson and Anthony with a time of 3:47.76.Wright added a win for Athens in the long jump, clearing 18-5. Mansfield went 1-2 in the triple jump but Athens’ Peter jones was third clearing 36-3.Denlinger took on the pole vault all alone and won with an 8-6.GirlsAthens took the 4x800 relay with Thea Bentley, Abby Prickitt, Audrey Clare and Mya Thompson running a time of 12:43.23.Athens’ Hannah Walker won both the 100 hurdles with a 17.44 and the 300 hurdles, finishing in 49.73.In the highlight of the meet for Athens, Emma Bronson set a new school record in the 1600 with a time of 5:24.94 in a second-place run.Emily Henderson, Jenny Ryan, Walker and Addison Wheeler gave Athens a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 56.49.Athens went 1-2 in the 400 with Cassy Friend getting the win in 1:04.84.In the 200, Walker won with a time of 28.26.Emma and Sara Bronson gave Athens a 1-2 finish in the 3200 with respective times of 13:13.59 and 13:13.64.Athens also won the 4x400 relay with Friend, Sara and Emma Bronson and Bentley clocking in at 4:52.08.Athens’ Olivia Bartlow won the shot with a 31-6.In the discus, Bartlow’s winning throw of 94-9 won by more than 10 feet.Athens went 1-2-3 in the long jump with Friend’s winning 14-2 leading the way.Thompson won the triple jump with a distance of 31-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Police blotter Bradford County Court briefs Bradford County DA issues statement on juvenile proceedings NEB Superintendent Bill Clark announces retirement Waverly grad Jilson living his dream in NASCAR Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.