Athens boys, girls complete track sweep

Sara (left) and Emma Bronson run in the 1600 at Tuesday’s meet. Emma set a new school record in the event.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

ATHENS — Athens boys and girls competed against Mansfield and Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, sweeping both the boys and girls competitions.

Athens girls totaled 106 points to 33 for Mansfield and 31 for NEB.

On the boys’ side of the ledger, Athens finished with 94.67 points to 50.33 for Mansfield and 38 for NEB.

Next up for Athens is the NTL Championships on May 13.

Boys

Athens won the 4x800 relay with the team of Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger and Kyle Anthony taking the win in 8:58.70.

Athens’ Levi Kuhns took the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.54

Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 dash in 11.64.

Anthony took the 1600 with a time of 5:00.91.

Kuhns, Kolsen Keathley, Carter Lewis and Wright gave Athens a win in the 4x100 with a time of 46.27.

Ronel Ankam topped the field in the 300 hurdles, running a 46.22.

Wright made it a sweep of the sprints for Athens by taking the 200 in 23.79.

Athens’ Ethan Hicks won the 3200 with a time of 11:11.63.

The 4x400 relay went to Athens’ Ankam, Lewis, Thompson and Anthony with a time of 3:47.76.

Wright added a win for Athens in the long jump, clearing 18-5.

Mansfield went 1-2 in the triple jump but Athens’ Peter jones was third clearing 36-3.

Denlinger took on the pole vault all alone and won with an 8-6.

Girls

Athens took the 4x800 relay with Thea Bentley, Abby Prickitt, Audrey Clare and Mya Thompson running a time of 12:43.23.

Athens’ Hannah Walker won both the 100 hurdles with a 17.44 and the 300 hurdles, finishing in 49.73.

In the highlight of the meet for Athens, Emma Bronson set a new school record in the 1600 with a time of 5:24.94 in a second-place run.

Emily Henderson, Jenny Ryan, Walker and Addison Wheeler gave Athens a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 56.49.

Athens went 1-2 in the 400 with Cassy Friend getting the win in 1:04.84.

In the 200, Walker won with a time of 28.26.

Emma and Sara Bronson gave Athens a 1-2 finish in the 3200 with respective times of 13:13.59 and 13:13.64.

Athens also won the 4x400 relay with Friend, Sara and Emma Bronson and Bentley clocking in at 4:52.08.

Athens’ Olivia Bartlow won the shot with a 31-6.

In the discus, Bartlow’s winning throw of 94-9 won by more than 10 feet.

Athens went 1-2-3 in the long jump with Friend’s winning 14-2 leading the way.

Thompson won the triple jump with a distance of 31-4.

