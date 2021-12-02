SYRACUSE — They are hard to come by.
Even if you’re a perennial high school football powerhouse like Tioga, playing in the state championship is something that can take years of build-up to achieve.
After playing in the state semifinals nine of the last 10 years, the Tigers will get a shot to play for their second state title in program history on Friday afternoon. The first time Tioga played in the Carrier Dome was their triumphant 33-26 win in 2015.
So, on Friday, Tioga will go for another ring; but all of the current players were in grade school six years ago. So that feeling of playing on the big stage for their community is new to this group.
“I know there’s a lot of people in the community fired up about this game,” said Tioga head coach Nick Aiello. “I want the kids to experience that, and I don’t want to take anything away from that feeling of excitement. At the same time, we have to get them focused for the game.”
Much like how the community will undoubtedly rally for the Tigers this weekend, senior running back Gavin Godfrey remembers what it was like to be a part of the support for the football team six years ago.
“I remember being in school the week leading up to the state championship,” Godfrey said. “On Friday we went up to the game and we watched our 12th graders at the time, and now we’re in their shoes, which is crazy. Now we get the chance to do what they did, and we’re going to make the most of it.”
In their first state championship game, Tioga matched up against Ticonderoga from Section VII. This time around they will get yet another Section VII team, Moriah, which will come in ranked 2nd in the state in Class D with a 10-0 record.
Moriah, located about an hour south of Plattsburgh, two hours from Montreal, Canada; and roughly 10 minutes away from the Vermont border has a history of playing in the state finals. Despite the lineage, the Vikings have never won the big game; losing four times prior.
The first two losses came in 2008 and 2009. The most recent two came in 2018 and 2019 to Clymer/Sherman/Panama. They sound familiar?
In Moriah’s third straight trip to the Carrier Dome, they will be anchored by a small, but fast lineman group, much like Tioga’s.
“I think it’ll be a really good matchup,” noted Tioga senior lineman Josh Snell. “We’re some of the fastest lineman in the state, and they’re super-fast too, so we just have to outmatch that speed and outwork them with our physicality.”
Moriah’s starting offensive line weighs an average of 170 pounds per player. In the middle of that group is their center, Ryan Lafountain. At center, he is just 135 pounds, but brings a lot of speed to the table.
“I kind of imagine in my head almost a sprint football atmosphere,” Aiello added. “No one has a size advantage up front, and it’s for sure the speed that sticks out on both sides. That’s definitely something worth preparing for and we’ll have to execute well against it.”
Behind that line is a Viking offense that will primarily try to run the ball. Their playmaker is quarterback Rowan Swan. He can rattle off big plays in the option game as he averages 63 rushing yards per game, and all six of his rushing touchdowns came in the last four games.
Through the air, Swan has completed 19 passes on 46 attempts this year to go along with 527 passing yards. He has also thrown for nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
“The last few weeks we’ve faced a quarterback that’s a tremendous threat, especially in the shotgun,” Aiello said. “Swan is a really special player for them and he makes things happen. He’s a big target, but at the same time he can cover a lot of ground quickly.”
The leading rusher on the team is Riley Demarias. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry on 587 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also has 200 yards receiving on just eight receptions.
Bryce Sprague will be the top target for Swan on Friday, as he comes in with over 300 yards on eight catches as well.
Leading the Vikings in carries this season is Dakota Wright, who has rushed 88 times this season for 432 yards.
That should match up well with Tioga’s defense as their top tacklers coming into the matchup will be Isaac Peterson and Ousmane Duncanson with 95 and 91 tackles respectively.
Gavin Godfrey comes in with 70 takedowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Vikings will look to two players to hold down the fort on a defense that gives up just 10 points per game. Caleb Harris leads the linebacking core, while Demarais is their strongest player in the secondary.
They will go up against a scary Tioga offense with weapons all over. Emmett Wood has a chance to reach 2,000 yards this season for the 11-0 Tigers. He comes in with 1,958 yards with an average of 13.5 yards per carry to along with an impressive 32 touchdowns.
Godfrey has also had the hot hand lately, as he has the chance to surpass 1,000 yards on Friday himself. He’ll come in with 879 yards and nine touchdowns.
Quarterback Caden Bellis is third on the team in rushing with 631 yards. He can also throw the ball around as he will come in with 32 completions on 60 attempts for 909 yards after not throwing a pass last week against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.
Four of his 14 touchdown passes are to his top target Valentino Rossi. Although he has just seven receptions, he has racked up 245 yards with an average of 35 yards per catch. His teammate, Evan Sickler, has 41 yards per catch with 207 yards on five receptions.
“This will be one of the few times that we’re not playing a team that is a lot bigger than us,” said Wood. I think it will be an even matchup with that, so we just have to fire off the ball fast.”
Unlike the last few state playoff games, I wouldn’t expect a blowout here. Both teams can get off the ball fast and score. Along with throwing the ball, Tioga will have the advantage through special teams; which could be a big factor if this one is tight at the end.
The highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the state will kick off at noon on Friday and will be the first game of championship weekend at the Dome.
Tickets for the contest will only be sold online with no tickets being sold at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at https://am.ticketmaster.com/syracuse/nysphsaa.
“It’s important for these guys to enjoy the moment,” Aiello said. “But come gametime on Friday morning, it’ll be time to strap it up and get down to business.”
