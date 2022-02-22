WAVERLY – The 2022 edition of the Morning Times Doubles Shootout is in the books and a team that was among the best in the tournament week after week came out on top.
The Ken Cornish-RJ Fields combo was easily the top seed in the tournament, finishing nearly 200 pins better in the last three rounds than the second seed and over 500 pins better than the fourth seed.
In the tournament final, Cornish and Fields posted a 439-434 win over the fourth seeded Conner Joseph and Ken Graham.
“Kyle’s the one who did it,” said Fields. “Kyle bowled amazing this whole tournament. I can’t give enough credit to him. I’m the higher average bowler and he’s kicked my butt for a couple of weeks. We said when we started ‘we’re going to win this tournament’ and we did.”
“It definitely helps to have a supportive partner the whole way,” said Cornish. “Last year we bowled in this tournament the whole way. We didn’t place where we wanted to. We came back this year, stuck to our guns and did our thing.”
Getting to the step-ladder finals was interesting. One of the teams that won in the round of 16 couldn’t continue. By rule, the next team up moved on to the round of eight. That team, Ken Graham and Conner Joseph, would take advantage of that Mulligan and go all the way to the final.
Cornish and Fields beat Jason Wheeler and Glenn Fassett 1,454-1,338 in the round of eight with Corninsh throwing a 267 as part of a 714. Fassett had a 715, but this is a team event. Wheeler beat his average, but Cornish, with a 175 average, beat his by more.
Graham and Joseph topped Becky Waltman and Charlie Dykins 1,330-1,174 to move on; Raymo and Nate Serfoss, who would be the second seed in the stepladder finals, topped Elizabeth Benfer and Michael Decker 1,395-1,192; and the team of Logan Shadduck and Josh Wood, who would be the third seed, downed Chris Bailey and Harry Marbaker 1,375-1,288.
The way the step ladder finals go is that the fourth seeded plays the third seeded team with the winner playing the second seed. The top seed awaits the outcome of that match and needs to win just one game to be the champions.
Graham and Joseph opened their match with Shadduck and Wood with turkeys to set the tone. Joseph added another on the way to a 256. Paired with Graham’s 217, the team posted a 473 to Shadduck (212) and Woods’ (210) 438 (16 pins of handicap).
Searfoss and Seafoss were next for Graham and Joseph. Facing 68 pins in handicap, Graham and Joseph would see Searfoss and Searfoss take an early lead. Joseph began to get in the groove around the fourth frame, putting four strikes together. Graham started his four straight in the next frame. In the end, Graham (224) and Joseph (245- no handicap) won 469-453 over Searfoss and Searfoss, who each rolled a 192.
In the final, both Graham and Fields would have to battle. Neither hit his average with Fields rolling a 186 and Graham a 165.
Cornish, who opened his game with a four-bagger, finished with a 226. He and his teammate combined for a 412 for a team score of 439 with handicap. Joseph had four-in a row and five straight strikes for a 269 to raise his team’s total to 434 — five pins shy.
“I got lined up and I kept going with it,” said Joseph who had a 770 in the step ladder finals. “We bowled really well the whole time, but when it came down to it we lost by a couple. That’s the way it rolls when it comes to bowling.”
Graham was harder on himself.
“I was lined up. The last game I got in my own head,” said Graham.
Fields said that he wasn’t a fan of having just one game to bowl.
“I love three-game matches because I can usually adjust better off three games than one game,” said Fields. Glancing at Cornish, he added, “Superstar over here shows up we he needs to,”
“We’ve been there for each other,” said Cornish. “When he’s down I pick him up and when I’m down he picks me up. Luckily, today I wasn’t down so we did all right.”
Fields, also gave Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph credit, saying,”Greg always does a great job.”
