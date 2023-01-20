Worth the wait: Lister joins 1,000-point club during win over Sayre

SAYRE — When an athlete is chasing a milestone it can sometimes creep into the back of their mind — and what they usually accomplish pretty easily can become much more difficult.
That was the case for Athens senior Mason Lister, who needed just four points in Thursday night’s game at Sayre to join the 1,000-point club.
It took a little longer than he would have liked, but with 1:57 left in the third quarter, Lister nailed a foul shot to officially write his name in the Athens boys basketball program record books.
“I couldn’t get that (out of my head). I’m not a very patient guy, so that didn’t help me very much but we stuck through and found a way to win,” Mason Lister said after reaching the milestone in the Wildcats’ 63-53 win over rival Sayre.
It was a proud dad and coach moment for Athens head coach Jim Lister.
“It’s huge. I’ve been watching him play basketball since he was a little boy. He was a gym rat because he had an older brother who was six years older than him, so when he was little he was in the gym playing all the time. Finally, when he got his opportunity, he took off,” said coach Lister, who called the four points “the hardest four points of (Mason’s) entire life.”
The Athens coach pointed to Mason’s work ethic as a big reason why he achieved this milestone.
“He started as a freshman. That’s not easy to do, and that’s kind of what it takes to score 1,000 points today,” Jim Lister said. “You’ve got to put the time and the work in, not only during the season, but spring ball, summer ball and all that good stuff to be able to reach those goals.”
For coach Lister, it was great to see his son join the 1,000-point club — but he also pointed to some other milestones that Mason has recently achieved and is close to getting.
“What else was big for me was he got 500 rebounds (last) Friday night, that’s huge, and he’s only a couple assists away from 300. To me that’s a complete player and that’s what I’m looking for,” Coach Lister said.
Mason Lister was quick to praise his teammates and wanted to share the big milestone with all of them.
“It’s all my teammates. Everyone throughout the last four years, I couldn’t have done it without them. JJ (Babcock), Nailz (Nalen Carling), Troy (Pritchard), Xavier (Watson), Kolsen (Keathley), Luke (Kraft), all of them. I couldn’t do it without those guys,” Mason said.
Many of those teammates were either on the court or in the stands last night, which made it special for Lister.
Of course, getting a chance to reach this milestone alongside his dad and coach was also important to the Athens standout.
“There’s nothing better. Proud dad, proud son,” Mason said.
For Mason Lister, it’s also nice knowing his name will join some of the greatest basketball players in Athens history on a banner inside the AAHS gym.
“It feels great just being hung up on that banner ... (it’s) pretty cool. I’ll definitely look forward to that,” he said.
