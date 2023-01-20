Worth the wait: Lister joins 1,000-point club during win over Sayre

Athens senior Mason Lister is surrounded by his coaches and teammates after he scored his 1,000th career point on Thursday.

 David Alliger/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments