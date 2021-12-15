The Tioga girls basketball team got off to a slow start and fell 50-30 to Odessa-Montour on Tuesday night.

After scoring only six points in the first half, Tioga picked it up a bit and scored 24 in the second half.

Reese Howey had an impressive showing for the Lady Tigers in the loss, with 11 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and three blocks — all team highs.

Julia Bellis added seven rebounds and six steals.

Gabby Foley grabbed eight boards and recorded three steals, along with five points.

Odessa-Montour’s Eliza Stackweather scored 14 points to lead all players.

The Lady Tigers will return to the floor on Friday night when they host Newfield at 7:30 p.m.

