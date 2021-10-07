Athens golf wins NTL title

WELLSBORO — The Athens golf team clinched the Northern Tier League title with a win at Tyoga Country Club on Wednesday.
Athens shot a 383 to earn the victory, finishing 26 strokes ahead of Wellsboro, which shot a 409 to claim second.
Wyalusing shot a 413 to finish in third, followed by Towanda, which shot a 415.
Cowanesque Valley finished fifth with a 427, Sayre placed sixth with a 470, and North Penn-Mansfield finished in seventh with a 572.
NP-M’s Andrew Green was Wednesday’s medalist, shooting a 79.
The victorious Wildcats were led by Evan Cooper, who shot an 82 for the third-best round of the day.
Cameron Sullivan shot an 88 for Athens, while Lucas Kraft shot a 103 and Dylan Saxon had a 110.
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer shot an 81, finishing two strokes behind Green.
VanDuzer’s season will continue at individual State Championships on Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Dylan Seck shot a 94 for Sayre.
Towanda’s Ryan Elliott and Garrett Chapman shot a 91 and 92, respectively.
Grady Cobb was Wylasing’s top scorer with a 99.
Wellsboro was led by Blake Hamblin’s 94.
Athens sits atop the final NTL standings with a record of 34-7, and Wellsboro finishes in second at 32-9. Sayre wraps up the year in third place at 26-10, with Wyalusing in fourth with a 26-15 record. Towanda finished in fifth at 13-28; Cowanesque Valley in sixth at 10-31; and NP-M in seventh at 0-41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.