New WCO for Bradford County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new waterways conservation officer is now serving eastern Bradford and northern Susquehanna counties, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced.
Ty Moon, of Hughesville, was among 16 members of the 24th Class of WCOs who recently graduated from the agency’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.
Following a graduation ceremony held at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the officers reported to their assigned regions across the Commonwealth to begin their duties.
Officers underwent an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement. Following civil service testing and selection, trainees completed a 26-week Municipal Police Officers Basic Training conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police at its training center in Hershey. An additional 26 weeks of training was conducted at the Stackhouse school, located in Bellefonte, Centre County, and included field training alongside seasoned WCOs.
Pa. elk lottery deadline July 31
HARRISBUG, Pa. — July 31 is the deadline to apply to participate in Pennsylvania’s elk license lottery.
The state’s Game Commission has allocated 178 licenses for this year, down from 187 last season. But the number includes a record 60 bull tags spread across the three seasons.
The archery-only elk season from Sept. 10-24 offers 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses; the one-week general season, set for Oct. 31-Nov. 5 has 31 antlered and 70 antlerless licenses available; and the late season from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 offers 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses.
Licenses are awarded by lottery. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent. A separate application, costing $11.97, is needed for each season. Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay $35.91. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.
Antlerless license process upcoming
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania resident hunters are reminded that July 11 is the first day that antlerless deer license applications will be accepted in county treasurers’ offices.
Nonresident can begin applying on July 18, with unsold licenses available to both residents and nonresidents beginning Aug. 1. A second round of applications for unsold licenses, if still available, will begin Aug. 15.
Costly rebuild for Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (AP) — Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
Floodwaters last month wiped out numerous bridges, washed out miles of roads and closed the park as it approached peak tourist season during its 150th anniversary celebration. Nearby communities were swamped and hundreds of homes flooded as the Yellowstone River and its tributaries raged.
The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape where construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall.
Based on what park officials have revealed and Associated Press images and video taken from a helicopter, the greatest damage seemed to be to roads, particularly on the highway connecting the park’s north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, to the park’s offices in Mammoth Hot Springs. Large sections of the road were undercut and washed away as the Gardner River jumped its banks. Perhaps hundreds of footbridges on trails may have been damaged or destroyed.
“This is not going to be an easy rebuild,’” Superintendent Cam Sholly said as he highlighted photos of massive gaps of roadway in the steep canyon. “I don’t think it’s going to be smart to invest potentially, you know, tens of millions of dollars, or however much it is, into repairing a road that may be subject to seeing a similar flooding event in the future.”
Re-establishing a human imprint in a national park is always a delicate operation, especially as a changing climate makes natural disasters more likely. Increasingly intense wildfires are occurring, including one last year that destroyed bridges, cabins and other infrastructure in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California.
Flooding has already done extensive damage in other parks and is a threat to virtually all the more-than 400 national parks, a report by The Rocky Mountain Climate Organization found in 2009.
Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state closed for six months after the worst flooding in its history in 2006. Damage to roads, trails, campgrounds and buildings was estimated at $36 million.
Yosemite Valley in California’s Yosemite National Park has flooded several times, but suffered its worst damage 25 years ago when heavy downpours on top of a large snowpack – a scenario similar to the Yellowstone flood – submerged campgrounds, flooded hotel rooms, washed out bridges and sections of road, and knocked out power and sewer lines. The park was closed for more than two months.
