High School Roundup: Lady Wildcats take down Williamson

ATHENS — An 11-3 second quarter run helped the Athens Lady Wildcats pick up a 36-30 win over visiting Williamson in an NTL girls basketball game on Thursday night.
Williamson led 10-5 after the opening quarter before the Lady Wildcats went on their big run in the second period to take a 16-13 lead into halftime.
Athens outscored Williamson 11-8 in the third quarter before each team scored nine in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Addy Wheeler and Karlee Bartlow who each scored 12 points in the win.
Wheeler also had 10 rebounds, six steals, three assists and one block, while Bartlow finished with four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Emma Bronson and Mya Thompson both scored four points for the Wildcats.
Athens would also get two points apiece from Sara Bronson and Natalee Watson.
The Lady Wildcats will host Northeast Bradford next Wednesday.
Sayre 43, CV 37
SAYRE — The Sayre Lady Redskins won their second straight game on Thursday as they took down the visiting Cowanesque Valley Indians.
Kaitlyn Sutton had a big night for Sayre as she finished with 21 points and three assists.
Sayre would also get eight points and four rebounds from Abbie McGaughey, while Gabby Shaw grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists and Liz Shaw had six assists and five boards.
“(We) got off to a good start and played pretty well the entire game,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “We knew we had to shut down their three-point shooters and had to keep (Ashley) Woodring off the boards. Overall, I thought we did a good job defensively. Our offense ran better which led to some open shots — which we hit.”
Sayre, which improved to 2-10 overall, will host Sullivan County on Saturday.
