Sayre softball falls 13-0 to NEB

ROME — The Northeast Bradford offense exploded for nine first inning runs in a 13-0 victory over Sayre on Wednesday afternoon.
Northeast Bradford’s Kelsea Moore hit a two RBI double off the center field fence, and Emily Susanj scorched an RBI double down the left field line in the first inning. Toni Herb drilled an RBI double over the left fielder’s head.
Thailey Franklin and Ciana Frisbie both chipped in hard-hit RBI singles as well in the first inning.
Sayre looked much more composed on defense in the second and third inning. The Lady Redskins limited the damage to two runs.
RBI singles by Melanie Shumway and Franklin in the fourth inning sealed the win.
Franklin was untouchable in the circle. The junior gave up zero runs on two hits over five innings, striking out 13 and walking one.
Northeast Bradford found offense from up and down the lineup.
At the top of the lineup, Franklin went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Susanj went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
In the middle of the lineup, Frisbie went 2-for-3 with one RBI.The bottom half of the lineup stole the show. Moore went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Herb finished 1-for3 with two RBI and Shumway went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Abby McGaughey and Olivia Corbin had hits for Sayre.
Northeast Bradford hosts Susquehanna on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a game against Millville at 1 p.m.
Sayre will host Sullivan County on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.