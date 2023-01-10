WAVERLY – One night after a tough, physical game at Elmira, Waverly’s Lady Wolverines stepped back into Interscholastic Athletic Conference play Tuesday night and rolled to a 72-33 win over Dryden.
“We executed what we wanted to execute,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “I thought they played well. We got off to a good start and played the whole 32 minutes.”
The game was never really in doubt as Waverly scored 13 of the first 14 points of the game and was up 18-9 after a quarter. Kennedy Westbrook, who finished with 19 points, eight assists, and six steals, had six points in the opening period and Addison Westbrook, who had a game-high 23 points with six assists and four steals, added five first-period points.
Kennedy Westbrook ended the first half with 12 points and Addison had 11 as the Wolverines took a 36-17 lead into the break.
Waverly had nine steals, tipped four passes away from their intended target, and forced seven other turnovers in the first half as its press took its toll.
“It’s what we have to do if we want to be successful,” said Kelly of his team’s press. “We have to continue working and getting better, get our rotations down, and get everybody on the same page.”
The Lady Wolverines were also in sync on offense as all but a few of the Wolverines’ 28 made baskets (unofficially with 24 assists) came from a teammate’s efforts.
“I told them at halftime ‘you’re sharing the basketball and it’s nice to see.’
The Wolverines, easily the more vertically-challenged team on the court was outrebounded 34-28 but battled hard on the glass all day.
“They had two good-sized girls,” noted Kelly of Dryden’s twin towers – Kahlen Cornell and Ava Henry – who combined for 28 points and 24 rebounds. “We had to hit the boards and they did a nice job.”
Peyton Shaw was particularly effective on the glass with 10 rebounds with all but one offensive rebound. Paige Robinson also had four offensive boards among her five.
Cornell led Dryden with 19 points and added nine boards. Henry had 15 rebounds and nine points. Laci Prignon finished with nine rebounds.
For Waverly, Shaw had nine points, with six coming from offensive rebounds.
In addition, Ashlen Croft had seven points ,and Ryleigh Judson added six points. Robinson had four points, and Madison Olmstead matched Brilynn Belles with two points each.
Now 10-2, Waverly will have a little extra time before traveling to take on Newark Valley on Jan. 18. The Cardinals – another tall order — topped the Wolverines in a close game on Jan. 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.