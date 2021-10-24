WELLSVILLE — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s magical football season continued with a 48-8 win over Wellsville.
The Eagles, normally an offensive juggernaut that came in averaging 62 points per game, was limited by the host Lions’ slow pace to 335 but scored on six of their 20 plays.
In spite of the offensive efficiency against a Wellsville squad had the ball for 40 minutes and ran 53 plays, it was the Eagles’ defense that set the tone.
“Our defense really thghtened up,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “Guys played strong up front; linebackers flying around. The guys in the middle made a lot of tackles. Defensively as a group, they haven’t given up a lot of points. They don’t get a lot of recognition, but they really showed today that when they get their back up against the wall, they stay tough, play together and play strong.”
The Lions took the opening kickoff and drove down the field. With the aid of a pass interference penalty, the Lions got to SVEC’s 1-yard line in nine plays. With Wellsville on the door step, SVEC’s Devin Beach reached out a paw, popped the ball out of a running back’s hands and Elliott Walter fell on the fumble.
“Beach did a great job getting through the line,” said Chaffee. “He seems to find the right hole. The ball’s barely snapped before he’s in the backfield sometimes. He’s a difference maker when he does that for us.”
Now with the ball 99 yards from the end zone, the Eagles embarked on their longest drive of the day. The march started witha 42-yard run by Beach. Hunter Haynes added 24 more yards on two runs. A few plays later Jacek Teribury punched it in from six yards out. After Beach’s PAT run, the Eagles led 8-0.
That came with just 3:26 left in the first quarter because of the Lions’ opening salvo.
After getting a fourth-down stop — when Beach split the line and sacked Lions’ Alex Perkins for six-yard loss — the next time Wellsville had the ball, it took just a few plays and 54 seconds off the clock for quarterback Nick Thomas to find Beach open and drop a perfectly-thrown ball into his hands. Athe the end of the 59-yard play, Beach was in the end zone. Thomas literally walked into the end zone on the PAT — after a fake that took in the entire Wellsville defense — and it was 16-0 with just under 10 minutes to go in the half.
Haynes’ defense ended Wellsville’s next possession. Again, the Lions had been able to move the ball, but Haynes’ interception at the Eagles’ 12 yard line and subsequent return set up SVEC at Wellsville’s 30. That opportunity came to naught, though, when Thomas was picked by Perkins at the Lions’ 10. Three plays didn’t get the ball to the yard to gain, but was so close that Wellsville decided to roll the dice and go for it from the Lions’ 19-yard line.
That didn’t work out so well for the home team when Walter and John Hammond blew through and stuffed a Jerry Havens run before it could begin.
SVEC scored on a 19-yard run by Haynes on the next snap and Thomas ahgain ran in the PAT for a 24-0 lead that held up at the half.
SVEC players in Wellsville’s backfield was a theme that ran throughout the game. Fourth and short was a nightmare for the Lions and Wellsville finished with 184 total yards.
“The guys on the defensive line really played strong when it was time to play strong,” said Chaffee, mentioning Hammond, Walter and Tyler Stahl. “Those three guys up front have really played strong for us.
SVEC was more dominant in the second half, getting touchdown runs of 41 and 13 yards from Thomas in the third quarter. The 41-yarder was at the end of a four-play, 67-yard possession. Thomas hit Haynes with the PAT pass after that score. The other third-quarter score ended a short march that started with a short punt. Pavel Jofre added the PAT run
Kaden Price snared a 35-yard pass from Perkins to get Wellsville on the board with 8:45 to play and Connor Ferguson added the PAT run.
SVEC ended the scoring with a 56-yard Thomas to Seth McBride hook-up followed by a PAT run by Jofre.
In all, Peerkins hit 11 of 20 passes for 99 yards, one TD and two picks — Logan Jewell had the other — and finished with 120 yards on 12 carries.
Johnny Layfield lked the Lions on the ground with 41 yards on seven runs and Havens had 22 runs on 11 carries. Havens led the receivers with four catches for 36 yards and Price’s one catch was the TD.
Thomas , who threw his first interception of the season, completed his other three passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Beach had 77 yards on four runs, Thomas had 73 tyards on five carries and Teribury added 42 yards on three runs.
Beach’s 59-yard TD catch made him the Eagles’ top receiver. McBride’s 56-yard TD catch makes him second on the list. Teribury also had a 16-yarder.
SVEC is scheduled to visit Unadilla Valley on Friday night.
