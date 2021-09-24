SPENCER — For a coach, nothing seems to be better than seeing a young core group of players progress into what you see their potential as. That is especially true for Spencer-Van Etten/Candor coach Mike Chaffee.
In 2019, the team took their lumps, tallying a record of 2-6 with their core group at that time being sophomores.
Now after a pandemic and a switch from playing 11-man football to the 8-man ranks, the Eagles have turned into one of the top programs in the state with that group being seniors.
“A lot of those guys started for us as sophomores and they’ve really stepped up in that two year span,” said Chaffee. “Even with the switch from 11-man to 8-man they never really skipped a beat. They’ve rolled with the punches and just kept going through every obstacle so that’s what I’m most proud about with this group.”
Among the core group is quarterback Nick Thomas, running back Hunter Haynes, receiver Devin Beach, receiver Logan Jewell and lineman Elliot Walter.
Last season, the high-flying Eagles offense soared to 54 points per game. With most of their starters back, they’ve increased that value in two games this season to 62 points per game. In those games they have outscored their opponents by a score of 124-12.
When playing with fewer players, the focal point of the offense comes from space. The SVEC offensive line creates just that better than anyone in their division. The anchor of that offense is Walter.
“We love to play physical and I know a lot of these guys have been working so hard for two years now and it’s great to see things come together,” Walter noted. “Playing with intensity is definitely how we like to play.”
With experienced skill position players they can also run the ball all over the field, which is evident in an offense that has scored 18 touchdowns this season.
Jewell is one of those players and he says being in a group with Beach and Haynes while also having a quarterback like Nick Thomas is about as much fun as you can get.
“When we switched to playing 8-man things were definitely different, but we like it with the way we play,” added Jewell. “You can see the field a lot better and I think we’ve adjusted to the game pretty quickly to where we are now.”
In the quick four month off-season, the Eagles have also made major adjustments on the defensive end. Playing 8-man football in general usually results in high-scoring on both ends. Last year SVEC allowed 33 points per game. In 2021, that has been reduced to six.
“A lot of that development on the defensive side of the ball came from the weight room this summer,” added Chaffee. “A lot of guys came into camp already in shape, working on their strength and conditioning all summer. Those guys came in and really got after it and it’s really showing on the field and in games when we play against other teams.”
Another change SVEC saw from last year’s undefeated season when they moved to the 8-man ranks was the addition of new teams on their schedule. A challenge that a lot of the players have liked in the last two seasons.
Many of the teams are schools that the Eagles used to play, but haven’t lately due to lack of numbers in other programs. Those include IAC schools like Edison, Notre Dame, Lansing and Trumansburg.
“It’s definitely different playing a lot of new teams, but we go about it the same as any other game with watching film and preparing for each week,” Walter said.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor is currently ranked second in the state among 8-man schools right behind Red Jacket of Section V; the highest ranking the Eagles have had in recent memory.
The team will have to wait a week to get back on the field as the Newfield Trojans had to pull out from their Friday matchup due to a COVID issue within the program.
The Eagles were unable to string together another opponent, so will now gear up for a date with Edison on Oct. 1. That home matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Candor High School for homecoming.
