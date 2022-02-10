SAYRE — Facing Cowanesque Valley for the second time in three nights, the Sayre boys basketball team needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
They did just that, winning 54-47, and now hold the final spot in the District IV Class AA playoffs.
The two teams combined for 101 points, but early on it looked like those in attendance were in for a low scoring game.
CV had the ball first, and passed it around for two straight minutes to start the game.
“They tried to hold the ball to make us come out and play, or maybe they were just content to make it a low-scoring game,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “I think our guys did a real good job handling their composure and not getting flustered by it. They stayed together and they knew if (CV was) going to do that, we’ll be all right and be able to play our game still.”
Each team struggled to knock down shots before Kannon Van Duzer gave Sayre a 2-0 lead with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
McGuire Painter hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give CV a 7-4 lead after one.
The low scoring continued in the second quarter, and Sayre took a 14-14 lead into halftime.
The offense picked up in the third quarter, as Sayre outscored CV 17-9, led by Jackson Hubbard with eight points in the frame.
Hubbard scored a team-high 23 points in the game.
The CV defense was keyed in on Dom Fabbri, who scored 25 points when the two teams met on Monday.
“They tried to box in on Dom, which was probably a good idea, because he scored a lot on Monday. They wanted to take away our best player and other guys stepped up,” Shaw said. “Jackson did a real good job at handling the ball. Nick Pellicano, a freshman, stepped up and did a good job at handling the ball. Zach Garrity, who normally doesn’t handle the ball, took care of it. We had guys be able to fill in Dom’s shoes and pick up what needed done.”
Garrity and Josh Arnold both scored six points for Sayre, while Pellicano added one. Fabbri finished with 11 points.
Sayre led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but CV did not go away quietly, and pulled within seven on a few occasions.
With a nine-point lead, Shaw took a timeout with 3:05 to go in the game.
“I told them to keep their composure,” Shaw said. “We were up by nine with three minutes left. We didn’t have to shoot. We were in the double-bonus the rest of the way so we just had to take care of the basketball and make some free throws down the stretch.”
Hubbard drilled a three-pointer out of timeout to make the score 48-36 with 2:45 remaining, and Sayre held on for the seven-point win.
“That was a tough game, and it’s tough to play a team three times,” Shaw said. “Last time, we had a big lead and they cut it back down, but this one they kept a bit closer through the whole game. I think this one meant a little more to these guys. They were amped up and wanted to get this.”
With both the head-to-head record and rating advantage over CV, Sayre now holds the last spot in the playoffs with three games remaining.
Like he said earlier in the week, Shaw and his team are not thinking about the playoffs, and rather the next game in front of them.
“We’ve got to take care of business one game at a time, do what we have to do, and hopefully we get a couple wins,” he said.
Wyalusing, which has a chance to clinch the NTL Small School title, will visit Sayre on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.