Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer will compete at the PIAA Individual Golf Championships on Monday at Heritage Hills Country Club in York.
The State Championship appearance caps off a season in which VanDuzer was the medalist at four NTL matches and placed fifth at The District IV Championships.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Saye golf coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “I like the way his game has come on, especially in the last month. His short game has really improved, and he’s always been pretty decent off the tee. We’re looking forward to it.”
This is his first appearance at the State Championships, and his first time playing the course at Heritage Hills.
“Kids who have been there before I’m sure are going to have a big advantage, because the crowds are going to be bigger,” VanDuzer said. “I expect that there’s going to be some pretty low scores.”
That will make Saturday’s practice round that much more important.
“I think that will go a long way, just so he can see the course and see what holes he can take a chance on, maybe go for a shot that he wouldn’t normally do,” VanDuzer said. “Unfortunately, the practice round looks like it’ll be pretty rainy. Then we’ll have some time on the range on Sunday.”
Monday’s match will conclude a stellar high school golf career for the senior.
“As a freshman, he was Freshman of the Year in the league, he’s been a two-time Scott Taylor Award winner for sportsmanship, and he won most improved from ninth to tenth grade,” VanDuzer said. “He’s accomplished almost everything that he wanted to accomplish as far as golf goes, and the last step has always been making it to states. This year he did it, and he’s going to have fun with it.”
VanDuzer will tee off at 9:35 a.m. Monday from the 10th tee.
