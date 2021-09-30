Waverly powers past Newfield

WAVERLY — The Waverly girls soccer team dominated time of possession and Addison Westbrook scored two goals as the Wolverines beat Newfield, 3-0, on Wednesday night.
Addison Westbrook scored her first goal of the night just two minutes into the game, with Kennedy Westbrook recording the assist.
Kennedy Westbrook put Waverly ahead, 2-0, seven minutes into the second half. Paige Robinson picked up the assist on the play.
The Westbrooks teamed up again with 22 minutes remaining in the game, as Addison knocked in a goal with Kennedy on the assist.
While satisfied with the victory, Waverly coach Tara Hogan noted there were some struggles.
“We were moving the ball well and switching the field often but it’s difficult to do much when your opponent puts their entire team on a quarter of the field. I think I saw them push up to half field once, so it was a very crowded game,” she said. Despite that, Hogan said she was happy with how her players passed the ball, but wants to see more goals.
“I was happy with how we moved the ball and were finding each other, but it became increasingly frustrating as we couldn’t find the open lanes,” she said. “Our shot to goal ratio is concerning.”
The Wolverines outshot Newfield, 23-0 and held a four to zero advantage in corner kicks
Waverly will travel to Watkins Glen for a match at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Elmira-Notre Dame 7, Tioga 0
The Lady Tigers soccer team suffered another tough loss on Wednesday night, falling 7-0, to Elmira-Notre Dame.
The Crusaders scored three goals in the first half and four in the second.
Tioga only registered one shot on goal and it came late in the game.
“It was a rough game to put it lightly,” Tioga coach Jim Walsh said. “One late game shot on goal vs. Notre Dame’s multiple shots and corner kicks, not to mention superior ball movement and control, athleticism, and speed.”
The game started out with ten players on each side and finished nine against nine.
Tioga will take on Newark Valley at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.