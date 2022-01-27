WAVERLY — So far, 20 teams have completed their qualifying rounds for the head-to-head portion of the Morning Times Doubles Shootout and 26 more have completed their first qualifying round.
The tournament resumes this weekend. On Saturday, January 29 with squad times at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 30, squad times are 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Teams must complete both rounds of qualifying this weekend but can roll both three-game sets this weekend.
If you aren’t in yet, now’s the time to enter.
All rules in place last year remain in place, but this year the mask mandate just came down. The maximum team average remains at 430 with team handicap set at 90 percent of the difference between the team’s combined average and 430. This gives all teams a fighting chance once head-to-head play begins on Saturday Feb. 5.
“It’s a very exciting tournament with a 430 cap,” said Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph. “If we get 83 entries at least, the top 32 will have a first-round bye.
“Enter the tournament. It’s a good tournament. Scores are good and we’re looking forward to seeing everybody.”
If the entry list reaches 83, the teams posting the best losing scores in the first round will get a second chance.
If the tournament comes in short of 83 entries only the top 64 qualifiers will move on to head-to-head play.
Scores have indeed been good at this year’s tournament. From a team perspective, the duo of Chuck Gable and Chad Robbins lead the way among those who have completed qualifying with a two-round handicap score of 2,856. Jen Shafer and Jim Pitts are right behind with a combined 2,832; and the team of John Butler and Matt Loch are currently third with a score of 2,718.
Shafer and Pitts have had the best three-game scores so far. Shafer rolled a 676 that included a 257 and a 228, and Pitts had a 693 with games ranging between 224 and 235. Shafer followed that with a 687 in her second round, featuring two 225s and a 237.
Cheryl Rice, Ashley Sherman and Clair Benson and Haley Simons Rosie Griffin were the other ladies to top 600 so far. Rice had a 684 and a 652; Sherman rolled a 627 and a 632; Simons had a 652; Benson rolled a 624; and Griffin had a 602 that included a 263.
Bill Slack had the tournament’s best series so far with a 799 that included a 278 and a 278. In all there were seven bowlers who rolled 700s.Nathan Johnson had a 267 in the middle of a 748; Alex Sherman’s 728 included a 268; Andy Erickson opened a 727 with a 280; Chad Robbins is the only bowler so far with two 700s in his qualifying rounds with a 726 and a 715; and Mike Ross opened a 721 with a 277.
In addition to those above, there were a few other big games thrown last weekend.
Alex Huff had the highest single game with a 299, John Johnson opened tournament play with a 279 and Dustin Wright rolled a 278.
