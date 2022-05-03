SOUTHPORT– Loading the schedule up with tough non-league competition has been the name of the game for the Waverly Wolverines baseball team in 2022. On Monday, they had their most important game to date in the first game of a critical IAC south series to determine the division winner.
Going into the game the Wolverines were tied with the Notre Dame Crusaders with a 5-1 division record. However, the Crusaders fired out of the gate without mercy, cruising to an 11-2 victory at home.
The dagger for the Wolverines defensively was the second inning, as both teams got through the first inning without a run.
In the second, the Wolverines struggled, giving up a season-high seven runs in an inning. Five of those came with two outs, as the Crusaders rallied on two doubles to get four runs on consecutive at bats.
In the next inning, the Wolverines were able to squeak in a run as Jay Pipher got into home on a past-ball during Joe Tomasso’s at bat. A strikeout put Waverly back on defense where it excelled for three straight innings.
In the sixth inning, the Notre Dame bats came back to life as they went off for four runs to create their final run total.
Waverly added one more run in the top of the seventh with lead base runner Thomas Hand coming in to score on a steal of home.
Leading the way at the plate for the Wolverines was Bryce Bailey who had Waverly’s only hit of the game.
Fresh off a no-hitter against Edison, Owen Stewart yet again had a memorable game against one of the best teams in Section IV Class B. He gave up just one hit against the Wolverines while giving up no earned runs and striking out 12 batters.
Logan Meisner led the Crusaders with three hits while Steven Gough tallied two hits in the win.
The Wolverines and Crusaders go head-to-head two more times on Wednesday and Friday. Waverly will be at home Wednesday’s game and Notre Dame will host Friday’s game.
