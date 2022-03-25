Athens softball looks to reclaim NTL title

ATHENS — After falling short of an NTL Large School title last season, the Athens softball team enters the 2022 season looking to reclaim that title and make another run to the District IV playoffs.
Athens went 15-6 overall last year with a 7-3 record in NTL play before falling to Shamokin in the District IV Class 4A semifinals.
The Wildcats have a young roster this year, but coach Mickey Farrell likes what he has seen up to this point as the team prepares for its first game.
“I think things are going really well,” he said. “We’re a young team this year, we have three seniors and the rest are underclassmen, but they’re doing really well. The kids seem really energized and ready to kick off the season.”
Caydence Macik, Aliyah Butler and Macie Coyle will be leading the way for Athens this year.
“They’re going to be our voice,” Farrell said. “They’re our captains, so they’ll be our voice throughout the entire year. They’re going to dictate our season.”
The Wildcats also welcome four freshmen — Ella Coyle, Jules Pack, Savannah Persun and Gretchen Schmieg — who Farrell noted as players to keep an eye on this season.
As the first game quickly approaches, Farrell sees his team’s strong point coming from the offense.
“Our strengths are going to be our offense. We’re really strong offensively,” he said. “On defense, we need some work but it’s still early. But I’m confident that we’ll be just fine.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to open up their season against Cowanesque Valley at 4:30 p.m. today.
“I think we’re ready. They’re itching to go,” Farrell said. “We had a scrimmage the other night and it went really well. They’re ready to lace them up and get going.”
Coaches: Head Coach Mickey Farrell; Assistants John Dipio, Scott Harbst and Aubry Allen
Record Last Season: 15-6
Returning Players: Sr. Caydence Macik, Sr. Aliyah Butler, Sr. Macie Coyle, Jr. Mackenzie Morgan, So. Ashlyn VanFleet
Newcomers: Jr. Natalee Watkins, Jr. Braelynn Wood, Jr. Ally Thoman, Jr. Cailen McDaniel, So. Marissa Butler, Fr. Savannah Persun, Fr. Jules Pack, Fr. Ella Coyle, Fr. Gretchen Schmieg
Thoughts on this year’s team: We are young. We have two starting pitchers back and a freshman who can throw. We don’t have much power, but we have speed. We should be very competitive.
Thoughts on the league this season: The NTL will be strong with Troy and Towanda in the Large School Division, and Northeast Bradford, Canton and Cowanesque Valley in the Small School Division.
Players competing in college: Megan Bennett — Alfred University, Mimi Martin — Elmira College, Harley Sullivan — King’s College, Emma Adams — Albany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.