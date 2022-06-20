LAWTON — Athens and Susquehanna County’s Majors squads played a barn burner for six innings and went into the seventh inning with a 5-5 tie.
Then in the top of the seventh, Athens burned Susquehanna County’s barn to the ground, exploding for 12 runs and a 17-5 win in the first game of pool play for each.
Ryan Hicks opened the Athens seventh with a base hit, than Sam Cheresnowsky crushed a pitch for a two-run homer.
That set the tone for an inning that also included six more singles, two doubles and a two-run triple by Cheresnowsky, who added a single to finish with three hits, four RBI and three runs.
Shea Davidson added a doubles part of a three-hit day with two RBI and four runs; Carter Cockcroft added a single, a double, three RBI and two runs; Hicks added a triple, two runs and one RBI to his single; and Joe Dickinson finished witj three singles, a double, two runs and one RBI.
Also for Athens, which rapped out 20 hits, Peter Bertsch had two hits, two RBI and a run; Jacob Saxon had two hits, two RBI and a run; and Griffin Smith matched Tyler Pelchey with a hit and a run each.
Davidson, Cockcroft, Davidson and Saxon took turns on the mound for Athens, combining for 14 strikeouts and just five walks.
Athens will have a couple of days off before hosting Sayre in a game that will have an 8 p.m. start.
9-11
Southern Tioga 15, Athens 4, 4 innings.
ATHENS — Athens led 2-1 through two innings, then couldn’t get out of the top of the third. The result was 10 Southern Tioga runs for an insurmountable 11-2 lead.
The game featured a combined total of four hits, all by Southern Tioga batters.
Elliott Chilson had two runs and one RBI to lead Athens.
Also scoring once each for the home side were Nicolo Rossettie-Cabrera and Cartyr Wells.
Easton Paul, Aidan Briggs, Rossettie-Cabrera, Theron May and Wells shared pitching duties, combining for 11 strikeouts.
Athens will try to rebound at Northeast Bradford at 6 p.m. tonight.
