ITHACA — The Waverly boys swim team stood toe-to-toe with some of the best swim programs in the state and put its name on the map.
Waverly’s Jerell Sackett placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 21.22 seconds. Hauppauge’s Jake Nielsen won the event in 20.68 seconds.
Waverly coach Josh Mastrantuono was extremely impressed with Sackett’s progression this season and expressed excitement for Sackett’s future.
“Jerell’s time drops have been really significant in these last two years, and hopefully next year he he can keep growing and get better,” Mastrantuono said.
Mastrantuono, Oscar Williams, Caden Wheeler, and Sackett all voiced their disappointment in how the 200-yard medley relay went for Waverly.
The Wolverines placed 18th after going into the event with higher expectations.
The Waverly relay team bounced back in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in third with a time of 1:26.83. It is the first time in school history Waverly placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Horace Greeley won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:25.85.
“I’m really proud of the guys, and they all swam really good,” Mastrantuono said. “They have matured this year a lot and they have grown a lot as swimmers and it is starting to show this weekend.”
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Wolverines exceeded their own initial expectations and placed ninth with a time of 3:14.38.
“We have come a long way to this, and I am happy,” Sackett said. “I think I will be able to do big things next year and we have a really tight family on this team.”
Waverly relay team member Caden Wheeler looked back on what it took to reach this pinnacle in his swim career.
“From seventh grade to now its been a long journey,” Wheeler said. “The coaches are just unbelievable. They make us give everything we have and make us work so hard, which helps motivate us to reach that next level.”
Wheeler also spoke about being friends with his teammates outside of the pool and how much that makes things easier.
Mastrantuono believes that this is the first step in building a bigger and even more successful program.
