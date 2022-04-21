Athens softball tops Sayre Sports Staff Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sayre’s Megan Flynn throws to first for an out in her team’s NTL contest against Athens on Tuesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Athens’ Macie Coyle takes a cut during her team’s NTL contest against Sayre on Tuesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — The Athens softball team took down rival Sayre 15-2 on Wednesday afternoon.The Lady Wildcats hit around in the first inning and plated 10 runsThe first three Athens batters reached base, and Savannah Persun hit a one-out RBI single. Ashlyn VanFleet followed with another RBI single.Four of the next five Lady Wildcats walked to bring in a few more runs and Jules Pack reached on an error to cap off the 10-run inning.Pack added an RBI double in the second inning.Sayre got on the board in the fifth inning. Meghan Flynn and Mackenna Garrison drew back-to-back walks, and both came in to score on an RBI single by Aliyah Rawlings.Rawlings and Ella Chilson were responsible for Sayre’s two hits.In total, Athens tallied 10 hits in the game.Pack had two hits, three RBI and scored twice to lead the Lady Wildcats, and Marissa Butler had two hits with two RBI.Ella Coyle added a hit, two RBI and three runs, while Caydence Macik added another hit and three more runs.Persun got the win in the circle for Athens, allowing one hit and no runs. Ayliyah Butler and Macik closed out the game for the Lady Wildcats.Both teams are back in action today, as Athens will travel to Williamson and Sayre will face Wellsboro on the road. 