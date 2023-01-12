Waverly bowlers go 1-1 against Lansing By The Times Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly bowling team split contests in their match with Lansing on Tuesday, with the boys winning in a sweep and the girls falling 3-1.The Wolverine bowlers were led by Zach Vanderpool, who turned in a 746 series with a high game of 243.The boys also had three bowlers rolling over 600-series — with Tristan Campbell (650), Ashton Pritchard (634), and Derek Johnson (625) all turning in strong performances.Carter Hayes rolled a 563, and Michael Cole added a 535 to round out the Waverly win.The girls dropped all but the third game during their matchup, but competed two bowlers down and had the two best girls bowlers of the day.Rachel Houseknecht had the best score of the day for either team, rolling a 557 with a high game of 199.Shantilly Decker rolled a 495 series which was the second best score of the match.Emily Houseknecht rolled a 366, and Karis Hayes added a 351.Waverly’s next matchup is today against Union Springs at home with a 3:30 p.m. start. 