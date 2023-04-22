TIOOGA CENTER — Visiting Harpursville plated two runs in the top of the first inning. Tioga did the Hornets one better in the bottom of the frame and led by as many as seven runs before settling for a 14-8 non-league win over Harpursville on Thursday.
The Tigers, who had been struggling at the plate at times, had little trouble on Thursday, rapping out 18 hits. The Tigers used 10 of those hits — including three doubles and a triple — to put 10 runs on the board in the first four innings.
An error and a Max Dydynski double got Tioga on the board in the first. Back-to-back RBI singles by Logan Bellis and Cam Rought put Tioga up 3-2, and the Tigers wouldn’t be caught for the rest of the day.
A Drew Macumber double and a triple by Ethan Perry contributed to a four-run second inning. Perry also had a double in Tioga’s three-run fourth inning.
Harpursville got back in the game with a five-run fifth inning but Tioga scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to all but ice it.
Perry finished with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs to lead the Tigers’ charge. Garrett Godfrey and Jack Bombard — batting eighth and ninth, respectively — added three singles and one RBI each with Bombard scoring twice and Godfrey once.
Rought ended his day with two singles, two RBI and a run; and Shea Bailey had two singles with one RBI and a run.
Also for Tioga, Macumber added three runs and one RBI to his double, Bellis added one RBI and two runs to his hit; and Tate Macauley had a single and a run for Tioga (5-5).
Bailey got the win, allowing just five hits and two walks. Of the eight runs he allowed none were earned. He recorded 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Macauley got the last four outs, allowing one hit and one walk, while fanning two.
Brayden Sakowsky led the Hornets (2-4-1) with two singles and two runs. Caden Hurlburt had a double and two RBI for Harpursville.
