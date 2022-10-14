TIOGA — The Tioga football team has received a lot of praise for their offensive firepower in the 2022 season, but their defense has been equally impressive in their undefeated start.
Throughout the year, the team has taken on a mantra for how they want to play — Make ‘em quit.
The defense has more than lived up to that billing.
They have only allowed eight touchdowns and 53 points during their 6-0 start.
Even more impressive is that most of those scores have come when the game is already out of hand.
“These guys have played in a lot of games even though they are young,” Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello said. “There’s quite a bit of experience and the guys that came back from last year, just understand what it takes and they keep putting in the work week-in and week-out.”
The experience has shown for Tioga this season, and the defensive front seven has been lights out — and has snuffed out opponents’ run games.
They have held two opponents under 100 yards rushing and held three of their other opponents under four yards per attempt.
“It’s been our linebackers and our defensive ends coming off and containing,” standout defensive tackle Garrett Godfrey said of his defense’s success.
The group in the trenches includes Godfrey, Tate MaCauley, Karson Sindoni, and Cameron Rought — who have been key in smothering opponents’ offense with their mix of size and athleticism up front.
The group has 94 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss this season.
“We’re all really nasty up front,” Godfrey commented on the defensive line.
Right behind their hard-nosed defensive lineman, the Tigers also have a group of linebackers who fly to the ball and lay down devastating hits on ball carriers.
Their prowess was on full display last week when they dominated Sidney in a 60-0 blowout — and the group is anchored by standout Ousmane Duncanson who has been a terror to opposing offenses this year with 54 tackles and six tackles for loss.
“The big part for us is our keys,” Duncanson said. “Whoever the coach has us keying, it always kind of takes us to the play, and that’s a big part of everything, and then our part is to hit hard.”
The group did just that last week — holding their opponent to just 123 yards, with over 70 coming on a single run in the second quarter, and the hits laid out by the linebackers meeting the Sidney running backs at the line of scrimmage could be heard throughout the entire stadium.
The effort led to the Tigers’ pitching their first shutout of the year.
The coaching staff pointed to an amalgamation of their defensive line and linebackers working in perfect unison to stifle their opponent.
“We put guys out there that we know can fly around and tackle,” Coach Aiello said. “You can’t see it with the naked eye, but a lot of that means the defensive line is doing their job up front and allowing our linebackers to flow and go out and make tackles as they do.”
The group has been able to demolish running backs this season, with Caden Bellis, Duncanson, and Drew Macumber racking up 138 combined tackles.
Tonight, the Tigers face off with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at home — and Duncanson was clear about what tone they want to set during the matchup.
“We just want to hit hard,” Duncanson said. “Make them quit early.”
Make ‘em quit was something that could be heard all around the Tioga team — and the Tigers know that going full tilt early in the season will be important when they reach the postseason, where they have State Championship aspirations.
“They know when you get in a tough game, they want to be able to come out on top,” Coach Aiello commented on their teams’ mantra. “They know what that takes. And that’s what we see in games and practice.”
Though the Tigers have been dominant, they know there is still work to be done.
Coming into their next game against the SVEC Eagles, they want to keep on improving and getting better every week.
“They’ve been good,” Coach Aiello said of his front-seven’s performance this season. “We will just keep it at that. It’s kind of a young group, and they’ve gotten their feet wet at the beginning of the season and did some good things. But they have to look to constantly improve if they are going to be able to lead the way down the stretch.”
