WAVERLY — It’s difficult to win a football game when you can’t run the ball. Saturday night Tioga’s defense turned in 11 tackles for loss on 29 runs and rolled to a 48-20 non-league win over Class B Marlboro.
The Iron Dukes were able to hit some passes — quarterback Miles Brooke hit 11 of 21 passes for 172 yards and three scores — but Tioga was simply unstoppable. For the game the Tigers rolled up 270 rushing yards, led by Drew Macumber’s 89 yards and three scores on nine carries. QB Caden Bellis also hit for 102 passing yards.
Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello was a little surprised at his team’s dominance.
“I think we have a lot of little things to work on,” said. “There’s no doubt we have some good 'skill' guys with a good quarterback leading us on offense. On defense we have some athletic guys. It’s just a matter of getting better every day.”
Ousmane Duncanson scored from a yard out to end Tioga’s first possession.
Tioga put game away in the second quarter.
Brennan Sindoni the scored from eight yards out with 10:44 to open the flood gates.
Evan Sickler added a 34-yard run. Then, after the Dukes got on the board with an 18-yard Brooks to Drew Heimink pass, Sickler returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards before being dragged down at the Dukes’ 3-yard line. Macumber took it in from there with 4:43 left in the half.
Tioga got the ball one more time with 2:45 to play in the half and needed just three plays to find the end zone — with Macumber again doing the honors.
That put the Tigers up 35-6 and they weren’t about to give that lead back.
As always with a good team, Tioga answered after Marlboro made it 35-13 on an eight-yard pass from Brooks to Antonio Hickman. On the next snap, Macumber gave himself a hat trick with a 59-yard TD run.
In the fourth, Logan Bellis scored from two yards out and Brooks hit Colin Robertson from five yards lout with 1:45 left.
Sometimes a stellar defensive effort can get lost. Sickler batted away four Brooks passes that were on target and several players were responsible for those tackles for loss.
“Evan’s an athlete,” said Aello. “Now he’s turning into a football player and I think people saw that.”
In all, Aiello was happy with the outcome and his team’s play.
“With two weeks to get ready for a game you want to see that summer work pay off,” said Aiello.
"The biggest thing to look for whether you scrimmage or have a ‘Week 0’ game is how you’re going to hit when it’s live. I told the boys before the game I just want to see fast and physical no matter what’s on the scoreboard. It’s nice to get the win, but it was good hard hitting."
