WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s boys won all but three events in which they had an entry and the Waverly ladies were even more dominant in a track sweep of Watkins Glen on Tuesday.

Waverly will compete in the Blue Shoes Invitational at Horseheads on Saturday.

Boys

Waverly’s boys took a 90-36 win over their Senecas counterparts and Waverly’s girls won 116-15.

Not having competition didn’t slow Waverly’s Micah Chandler in the 110 hurdles, where he posted a 17.1.

Waverly went 1-2-3 in the 100 dash led by Kayleb Bechy’s 11.3. Jerrell Sackett and Sam VanDyke tied for second in 11.4.

Waverly’s 4x100-meter relay team posted easily its best time of the season to get the win as Bechy, Chandler, Treyton Moore and Sackett posted a 45.28.

In the 400, VanDyke led a 1-2-3- sweep with a 55.2.

Again running on his own, Chandler ran a 1:03.3 to take the 400 hurdles.

Waverly responded with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200. Bechy won in 24.25.

Waverly’s 4x400 relay posted a winning time of 3:47.50 with Chandler, Moore, VanDyke and Wheeler running.

The win in the shot put went to Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac with a throw of 36 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Waverly’s Ryan Clark won the discus wth a distance of 106-1.

Payton Fravel gave Waverly wins in the long jump, clearing 16-4 3/4 and in the triple jump with a distance of 32-8 3/4.

Liam Traub won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-4 and Clark topped 10-0 to win the pole vault.

Girls

The Waverly ladies started winning in the first event with Haylie Davenport, Lauren Gorsline, Harper Miniker and Elizabeth Vaughn posting a 12.26.6 in the 4x800 relay.

Mira Kittle led an uncontested 1-2-3 Waverly sweep in the 100 hurdles with a 17.8 and won the 400 hurdles in 1:25.8.

Kennedy Westbrook ran a 13.71 to win the 100 dash

Gorsline took the 1500 with a time of 5:31.2.

The Wolverines’ 4x100 relay team of Allison Barrett, Abigail Knolles, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook won, running a 54.0.

In the 400, Waverly’s Kelsey Ward won an uncontested 1-2-3 sweep with a 1:08.2.

The 200 was a Waverly sweep led by Kennedy Westbrook’s 28.10.

Miniker won the 3000 in 12:10.0.

Waverly’s 4x400 relay team of Knolles, Nittinger, Ward and Kennedy Westbrook also ran uncontested to a winning time of 4:33.00.

Turning to field events, Mackenzie LaForest took the shot put with a distance of 26-4 1/2 and the discus with a toss covering 75-5.

Waverly’s Erica Ryck won the triple jump, an uncontested Wolverines sweep, with a distance of 27-8.

Syndey Nierstedt was the only athlete to clear a height in the high jump, topping the bar at 4-6 and Nittinger cleared the bar at 7-6 to win the pole vault.

