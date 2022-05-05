WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s boys won all but three events in which they had an entry and the Waverly ladies were even more dominant in a track sweep of Watkins Glen on Tuesday.
Waverly will compete in the Blue Shoes Invitational at Horseheads on Saturday.
Boys
Waverly’s boys took a 90-36 win over their Senecas counterparts and Waverly’s girls won 116-15.
Not having competition didn’t slow Waverly’s Micah Chandler in the 110 hurdles, where he posted a 17.1.
Waverly went 1-2-3 in the 100 dash led by Kayleb Bechy’s 11.3. Jerrell Sackett and Sam VanDyke tied for second in 11.4.
Waverly’s 4x100-meter relay team posted easily its best time of the season to get the win as Bechy, Chandler, Treyton Moore and Sackett posted a 45.28.
In the 400, VanDyke led a 1-2-3- sweep with a 55.2.
Again running on his own, Chandler ran a 1:03.3 to take the 400 hurdles.
Waverly responded with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200. Bechy won in 24.25.
Waverly’s 4x400 relay posted a winning time of 3:47.50 with Chandler, Moore, VanDyke and Wheeler running.
The win in the shot put went to Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac with a throw of 36 feet, 9 1/2 inches.
Waverly’s Ryan Clark won the discus wth a distance of 106-1.
Payton Fravel gave Waverly wins in the long jump, clearing 16-4 3/4 and in the triple jump with a distance of 32-8 3/4.
Liam Traub won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-4 and Clark topped 10-0 to win the pole vault.
Girls
The Waverly ladies started winning in the first event with Haylie Davenport, Lauren Gorsline, Harper Miniker and Elizabeth Vaughn posting a 12.26.6 in the 4x800 relay.
Mira Kittle led an uncontested 1-2-3 Waverly sweep in the 100 hurdles with a 17.8 and won the 400 hurdles in 1:25.8.
Kennedy Westbrook ran a 13.71 to win the 100 dash
Gorsline took the 1500 with a time of 5:31.2.
The Wolverines’ 4x100 relay team of Allison Barrett, Abigail Knolles, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook won, running a 54.0.
In the 400, Waverly’s Kelsey Ward won an uncontested 1-2-3 sweep with a 1:08.2.
The 200 was a Waverly sweep led by Kennedy Westbrook’s 28.10.
Miniker won the 3000 in 12:10.0.
Waverly’s 4x400 relay team of Knolles, Nittinger, Ward and Kennedy Westbrook also ran uncontested to a winning time of 4:33.00.
Turning to field events, Mackenzie LaForest took the shot put with a distance of 26-4 1/2 and the discus with a toss covering 75-5.
Waverly’s Erica Ryck won the triple jump, an uncontested Wolverines sweep, with a distance of 27-8.
Syndey Nierstedt was the only athlete to clear a height in the high jump, topping the bar at 4-6 and Nittinger cleared the bar at 7-6 to win the pole vault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.