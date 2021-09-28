WAVERLY — After being held scoreless in the first half, Waverly rebounded and scored three goals in the second to sneak past Newark Valley with a 3-2 win.
Newark Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with goals scored by Emma Miller at the 33 and nine minute marks.
“We had a tough first half,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We weren’t working hard for each other and players were watching as the ball rolled right past us. Newark Valley beat us to every ball and we found ourselves scrambling.”
Kennedy Westbrook scored Waverly’s first goal two minutes into the second half, with Lea VanAllen assisting on the give-and-go.
“It was from that point on that we started playing our game and not theirs,” Hogan said. “Our passing was cleaned up and we were working as a unit. I am very proud of how the girls rose to the occasion and played the way I know they can.”
Addison Westbrook tied the game with 21 minutes remaining.
Paige Robinson sent a pass in front of the net, and Westbrook was there to head it in.
Lea VanAllen scored the game-winner with two minutes to go after beating the Newark Valley goalkeeper in a one-on-one.
“Lea’s game winning goal was beautifully and patiently placed off a phenomenal pass from Kennedy,” said Hogan.
The Wolverines tallied eight shots on goal, and Newark Valley recorded five.
Newark Valley held a six to three advantage in corner kicks.
Wavelry will face Newfield at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Athens 2, Wellsboro 0
WELLSBORO — Athens netted two first half goals and made them hold up, beating Wellsboro on the road.
Just eight minutes in, Ally Thoman made a nice cross from Hannah Walker pay off with the first goal of the game.
With six minutes left in the period, Walker scored unassisted.
Athens touched off 12 shots and limited Wellsboro to just two. Athens also held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Athens keeper Karlee Bartlow stopped both shots she faced.
Athens will visit Towanda today for a 5:30 start.
Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga 0
TIOGA CENTER — The Lady Tigers dropped their third straight match on Monday, falling to Odessa-Montour by a score of 4-0.
Hannah Nolan netted three goals for the Indians.
Haley Albertsman scored the other.
Tori Brewster recorded two assists for O-M.
O-M outshout Tioga, 18-8 in the contest.
Tioga goalkeeper Gabrielle Foley recorded 14 saves.
Tioga coach Jim Walsh did point out several bright spots from the game.
“Senior midfielder Abigail Foley again played tough, hustling, physical play while her midfield mate Erica Bradley played tremendous offense and defense in the loss,” he said.
Tioga will travel to Elmira to face Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
