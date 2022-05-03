Wildcats fall short against Wyalusing

ATHENS — The Wildcats took an early lead, but Wyalusing ultimately emerged with a 7-4 win to stay undefeated and atop the NTL standings on Monday.
Karter Rude scored on an error after a Cameron Sullivan single to put Athens ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rams tied it in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Trehnon Hugo and took the lead when Blake Morningstar drew a bases-loaded walk.
Dylan Merritt made it a 2-2 game in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly.
After a scoreless third inning, Wyalusing went back 3-2 ahead in the fourth when Hugo reached on an error and made it all the way around the bases following another error on the same play.
Kenny Mapes hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to double Wyalusing’s lead.
Jacob Bruyn led off the top of the seventh inning to make the score 5-2, and Bob English hit an RBI double to extend the lead to four runs. English later scored on an error for Wyalusing’s seventh run.
Athens started to rally in the bottom of the seventh when Mason Lister hit an RBI double to make it a 7-3 game, and Troy Rosenbloom scored on a passed ball, but a strikeout ended the rally and the game.
Mapes led the Rams with two hits and two RBI, and English added two hits and one RBI.
Hugo, Bruyn and Morningstar all had one hit and one RBI.
Hugo was also the winning pitcher. He allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Morningstar pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two unearned runs and striking out four.
Lister led Athens with two hits and one RBI, and Merritt had one hit with one RBI.
Rude added two hits, while Jaren Glisson and Kaden Setzer each had one.
Both teams will play at 4:30 p.m. today, as Wyalusing hosts Troy and Athens travels to Wellsboro.
