Morning Times Boys Soccer All-Stars Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Co-MVPs: Jacob Banks and Mason Holmes, SVECThe Eagles duo was IAC South Large School Division Co-MVPs.Banks scored 21 goals and dished out 11 assists, while Holmes netted 18 goals and tallied 13 assists as the Eagles reached the Section 4 Class B semifinals. Offensive Player of the Year: Griff Schillmoeller — WaverlySchillmoeller's 21 goals led the Wolverines offense and tied Banks for first in the area.Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Knight — WaverlyThe sophomore established himself as one of the area's best defenders.Newcomer of the Year: Korey Miller — AthensA talented athlete with a nose for the goal, Miller made a big impact for the Wildcats in 2021, and is primed for a strong 2022.Coach of the Year: Eric Ryck — WaverlyRyck guided a young team that exceeded expectations and made the Section 4 playoffs for the first time since 2016.All-Stars Jayden Grube — SVECNoah Banks — SVECAidan Swayze — SVECDarren Starkweather — SVECNate Quinn — AthensMason Hughey — AthensTucker Brown — AthensAlex Campbell — AthensBrayden Post — AthensCharlie Larrabee — WaverlyCameron McIsaac — WaverlyBrennan Traub — Waverly Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 