Co-MVPs: Jacob Banks and Mason Holmes, SVEC

The Eagles duo was IAC South Large School Division Co-MVPs.

Banks scored 21 goals and dished out 11 assists, while Holmes netted 18 goals and tallied 13 assists as the Eagles reached the Section 4 Class B semifinals.

Offensive Player of the Year: Griff Schillmoeller — Waverly

Schillmoeller’s 21 goals led the Wolverines offense and tied Banks for first in the area.

Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Knight — Waverly

The sophomore established himself as one of the area’s best defenders.

Newcomer of the Year: Korey Miller — Athens

A talented athlete with a nose for the goal, Miller made a big impact for the Wildcats in 2021, and is primed for a strong 2022.

Coach of the Year: Eric Ryck — Waverly

Ryck guided a young team that exceeded expectations and made the Section 4 playoffs for the first time since 2016.

All-Stars

Jayden Grube — SVEC

Noah Banks — SVEC

Aidan Swayze — SVEC

Darren Starkweather — SVEC

Nate Quinn — Athens

Mason Hughey — Athens

Tucker Brown — Athens

Alex Campbell — Athens

Brayden Post — Athens

Charlie Larrabee — Waverly

Cameron McIsaac — Waverly

Brennan Traub — Waverly

